View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Harry Styles Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

49 shows for 'LOVE ON TOUR'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 13, 2023

Harry Styles has added more dates to LOVE ON TOUR.

Newly added performances include two California shows on January 31 and February 1 with opening act Madi Diaz. Harry returns to touring later this month, making stops at large-scale venues across Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and Oceania. As he has done in the past, Styles has lined up some impressive opening acts like Wet Leg, Ben Harper, and Inhaler in addition to the artist above.

When do Harry Styles 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on January 16. Presales for American Express Verified Fan begin on January 18. General Verified Fan and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Harry Styles All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 26
Harry Styles and Ben Harper
Harry Styles and Ben Harper at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jan 27
Harry Styles and Ben Harper
Harry Styles and Ben Harper at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jan 29
Harry Styles and Ben Harper
Harry Styles and Ben Harper at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jan 31
Harry Styles and Madi Diaz
Harry Styles and Madi Diaz at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Feb 1
Harry Styles and Madi Diaz
Harry Styles and Madi Diaz at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Feb 20
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at HBF Park
HBF Park Perth, WA, Australia
Feb 24
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Marvel Stadium
Marvel Stadium Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 25
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Marvel Stadium
Marvel Stadium Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 28
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Metricon Stadium
Metricon Stadium Carrara, QLD, Australia
Mar 3
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Accor Stadium
Accor Stadium Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Mar 4
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Accor Stadium
Accor Stadium Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Mar 7
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Mt Smart Stadium
Mt Smart Stadium Auckland, New Zealand
Mar 11
Harry Styles
Harry Styles at Rajamangala National Stadium
Rajamangala National Stadium Bangkok, Thailand
Mar 14
Harry Styles
Harry Styles at Philippine Arena
Philippine Arena Philippines
Mar 17
Harry Styles
Harry Styles at Singapore National Stadium
Singapore National Stadium Singapore, Singapore
Mar 20
Harry Styles
Harry Styles at Olympic Park Gymnastics Stadium (KSPO Dome)
Olympic Park Gymnastics Stadium (KSPO Dome) Seoul, Korea
Mar 24
Harry Styles
Harry Styles at Ariake Arena
Ariake Arena Koto City, Tokyo, Japan
Mar 25
Harry Styles
Harry Styles at Ariake Arena
Ariake Arena Koto City, Tokyo, Japan
May 13
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Casa Arena
Casa Arena Horsens, Denmark
May 14
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Casa Arena
Casa Arena Horsens, Denmark
May 17
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Olympiastadion Munich
Olympiastadion Munich München, BY, Germany
May 18
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Olympiastadion Munich
Olympiastadion Munich München, BY, Germany
May 22
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry Building Society Arena Coventry, England, United Kingdom
May 23
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry Building Society Arena Coventry, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at BT Murrayfield Stadium
BT Murrayfield Stadium Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 27
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at BT Murrayfield Stadium
BT Murrayfield Stadium Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Stade de France
Stade de France Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jun 2
Harry Syles and Wet Leg
Harry Syles and Wet Leg at Stade de France
Stade de France Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jun 4
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Johan Cruijff Arena
Johan Cruijff Arena Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 5
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Johan Cruijff Arena
Johan Cruijff Arena Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 6
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Johan Cruijff Arena
Johan Cruijff Arena Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 10
Harry Styles, Wet Leg, and Inhaler
Harry Styles, Wet Leg, and Inhaler at Slane Castle
Slane Castle County Meath, Ireland
Jun 13
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Principality Stadium
Principality Stadium Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Principality Stadium
Principality Stadium Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 24
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jun 27
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Merkur Spielarena
Merkur Spielarena Düsseldorf, Germany
Jun 28
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Merkur Spielarena
Merkur Spielarena Düsseldorf, Germany
Jul 2
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 5
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Deutsche Bank Park
Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 6
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Deutsche Bank Park
Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 8
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Ernst Happel Stadion
Ernst Happel Stadion Wien, Austria
Jul 12
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 14
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool
Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 18
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 22
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at RCF Arena
RCF Arena Reggio Emilia, Emilia-Romagna, Italy

We recommend following Harry on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Harry released a new album titled Harry's House. For more, check out the Harry Styles Zumic artist page.

1
153
artists
Harry Styles
genres
Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Harry Styles
Harry Styles
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Harry Styles Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 26, 2022
Harry Styles Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Pop Harry Styles
2
7026
image for article Harry Styles Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 19, 2022
Harry Styles Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sal...
Tickets Pop Harry Styles
1
11307
image for article Harry Styles Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
June 11, 2020
Harry Styles Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Pop Harry Styles Jenny Lewis King Princess Koffee Mabel
1
1722
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart