Harry Styles Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Harry Styles has added more dates to LOVE ON TOUR.
Newly added performances include two California shows on January 31 and February 1 with opening act Madi Diaz. Harry returns to touring later this month, making stops at large-scale venues across Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and Oceania. As he has done in the past, Styles has lined up some impressive opening acts like Wet Leg, Ben Harper, and Inhaler in addition to the artist above.
When do Harry Styles 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on January 16. Presales for American Express Verified Fan begin on January 18. General Verified Fan and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Harry Styles All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 31
Acrisure Arena
Thousand Palms, CA
Feb 1
Acrisure Arena
Thousand Palms, CA
Feb 20
HBF Park
Perth, WA, Australia
Feb 24
Marvel Stadium
Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 25
Marvel Stadium
Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 28
Metricon Stadium
Carrara, QLD, Australia
Mar 3
Accor Stadium
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Mar 4
Accor Stadium
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Mar 7
Mt Smart Stadium
Auckland, New Zealand
Mar 11
Rajamangala National Stadium
Bangkok, Thailand
Mar 14
Philippine Arena
Philippines
Mar 17
Singapore National Stadium
Singapore, Singapore
Mar 20
Olympic Park Gymnastics Stadium (KSPO Dome)
Seoul, Korea
Mar 24
Ariake Arena
Koto City, Tokyo, Japan
Mar 25
Ariake Arena
Koto City, Tokyo, Japan
May 13
Casa Arena
Horsens, Denmark
May 14
Casa Arena
Horsens, Denmark
May 17
Olympiastadion Munich
München, BY, Germany
May 18
Olympiastadion Munich
München, BY, Germany
May 22
Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry, England, United Kingdom
May 23
Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry, England, United Kingdom
May 26
BT Murrayfield Stadium
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 27
BT Murrayfield Stadium
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Stade de France
Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jun 2
Stade de France
Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jun 4
Johan Cruijff Arena
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 5
Johan Cruijff Arena
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 6
Johan Cruijff Arena
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 10
Slane Castle
County Meath, Ireland
Jun 13
Wembley Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Wembley Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Wembley Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Wembley Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Principality Stadium
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Principality Stadium
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 24
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jun 27
Merkur Spielarena
Düsseldorf, Germany
Jun 28
Merkur Spielarena
Düsseldorf, Germany
Jul 2
PGE Narodowy
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 5
Deutsche Bank Park
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 6
Deutsche Bank Park
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 8
Ernst Happel Stadion
Wien, Austria
Jul 12
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jul 14
Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool
Madrid, MD, Spain
Jul 18
Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 22
RCF Arena
Reggio Emilia, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
We recommend following Harry on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
Last year, Harry released a new album titled Harry's House. For more, check out the Harry Styles Zumic artist page.