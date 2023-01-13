Harry Styles Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Harry Styles has added more dates to LOVE ON TOUR.

Newly added performances include two California shows on January 31 and February 1 with opening act Madi Diaz. Harry returns to touring later this month, making stops at large-scale venues across Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and Oceania. As he has done in the past, Styles has lined up some impressive opening acts like Wet Leg, Ben Harper, and Inhaler in addition to the artist above.

When do Harry Styles 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on January 16. Presales for American Express Verified Fan begin on January 18. General Verified Fan and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Harry Styles All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Harry on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Harry released a new album titled Harry's House. For more, check out the Harry Styles Zumic artist page.