Harry Styles Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Harry Styles to postpone his European tour dates multiple times, the pop heartthrob has shared newly rescheduled 2022 dates billed as LOVE ON TOUR.

The newly announced shows will make stops at large-scale venues across Europe and South America from June into December. As he has done in the past, Styles has lined up some impressive opening acts for the tour dates: Mitski, Arlo Parks, Wolf Alice, or Koffee. See the ticket links for the exact lineup at each concert.

When do Harry Styles 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales for previous ticket holders begin January 24. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Harry Styles All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Harry on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

