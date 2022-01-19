View all results for 'alt'
Harry Styles Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with Mitski, Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks, and Koffee
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 19, 2022

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Harry Styles to postpone his European tour dates multiple times, the pop heartthrob has shared newly rescheduled 2022 dates billed as LOVE ON TOUR.

The newly announced shows will make stops at large-scale venues across Europe and South America from June into December. As he has done in the past, Styles has lined up some impressive opening acts for the tour dates: Mitski, Arlo Parks, Wolf Alice, or Koffee. See the ticket links for the exact lineup at each concert.

When do Harry Styles 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales for previous ticket holders begin January 24. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Harry Styles All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 15
to
Apr 17
Coachella Music Festival
Coachella Music Festival at Empire Polo Field
Empire Polo Field Indio, CA
Apr 22
to
Apr 24
Coachella Music Festival
Coachella Music Festival at Empire Polo Field
Empire Polo Field Indio, CA
Jun 11
Harry Styles and Mitski
Harry Styles and Mitski at Ibrox Stadium
Ibrox Stadium Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Harry Styles and Mitski
Harry Styles and Mitski at Emirates Old Trafford
Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
Harry Styles and Mitski
Harry Styles and Mitski at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Harry Styles and Arlo Parks
Harry Styles and Arlo Parks at Aviva Stadium
Aviva Stadium Dublin, Ireland
Jun 26
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Volksparkstadion
Volksparkstadion Hamburg, Germany
Jun 29
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Tele2 Arena
Tele2 Arena Johanneshov, Sweden
Jul 1
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Telenor Arena
Telenor Arena Fornebu, Akershus, Norway
Jul 3
Harry Styles
Harry Styles at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Jul 5
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, France
Jul 7
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Jul 9
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 11
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Jul 13
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Budapest Arena
Budapest Arena Budapest, Hungary
Jul 15
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
Jul 16
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Jul 18
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Jul 20
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Jul 22
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Jul 25
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Jul 26
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Pala Alpitour
Pala Alpitour Torino, Italy
Jul 29
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Jul 31
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Nov 20
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Arena V.F.G.
Arena V.F.G. Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, Mexico
Nov 22
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Arena De Monterrey
Arena De Monterrey Monterrey, Mexico
Nov 25
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, Mexico
Nov 27
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Salitre Mágico
Salitre Mágico Bogotá, Colombia
Nov 29
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at La Pelousse - Jockey Club
La Pelousse - Jockey Club Lima, Peru
Dec 1
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Estadio Bicentenario
Estadio Bicentenario La Florida, Chile
Dec 3
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Buenos Aires, Argentina
Dec 6
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
Dec 8
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Jeunesse Arena
Jeunesse Arena Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Dec 10
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Pedreira Paulo Leminski
Pedreira Paulo Leminski Vila Endres, Guarulhos, Brazil
Dec 31
Harry Styles and King Princess
Harry Styles and King Princess at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark

We recommend following Harry on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Harry Styles Zumic artist page.

