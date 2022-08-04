Hatebreed Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Connecticut hard rock band Hatebreed added 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues in October and November. The opening acts on select dates will be Gatecreeper, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher, and / or Dying Wish. For these shows, Hatebreed plan to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album, Perseverance. Released in 2002, the album contains popular songs such as "I Will Be Heard," "Proven," and the title track.

Hatebreed is currently on a North American tour with Black Label Society and Anthrax, with festival performances also lined up in the coming months.

Hatebreed All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Hatebreed 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 5. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Hatebreed on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Hatebreed's Zumic artist page.