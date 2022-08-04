View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Hatebreed Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for Anthrax and Black Label Society
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 4, 2022

This week, Connecticut hard rock band Hatebreed added 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues in October and November. The opening acts on select dates will be Gatecreeper, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher, and / or Dying Wish. For these shows, Hatebreed plan to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album, Perseverance. Released in 2002, the album contains popular songs such as "I Will Be Heard," "Proven," and the title track.

Hatebreed is currently on a North American tour with Black Label Society and Anthrax, with festival performances also lined up in the coming months.

Hatebreed All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 6
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Aug 9
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Aug 11
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Aug 12
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Aug 13
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Aug 15
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 16
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Aug 18
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Aug 19
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Main Street Armory
Main Street Armory Rochester, NY
Aug 22
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 23
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 24
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Amphitheatre Cogeco
Amphitheatre Cogeco Trois-Rivières, QC, Canada
Aug 26
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed
Anthrax, Black Label Society, and Hatebreed at Coney Island Amphitheater
Coney Island Amphitheater Brooklyn, NY
Aug 27
Tattoo The Earth Festival
Tattoo The Earth Festival at The Palladium Outdoors
The Palladium Outdoors Worcester, MA
Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Oct 27
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Elevation 27
Elevation 27 Virginia Beach, VA
Oct 30
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Nov 4
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue
Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue Sauget, IL
Nov 5
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 7
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 9
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Jake's Backroom
Jake's Backroom Lubbock, TX
Nov 10
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at The Historic El Rey Theater
The Historic El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM
Nov 12
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Mesa Theater
Mesa Theater Grand Junction, CO
Nov 14
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Nov 15
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 17
Hatebreed, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Nov 19
Hatebreed, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Nov 20
Hatebreed, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
May 26
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, and Fit For A King
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, and Fit For A King at 1stBank Center
Cancelled
1stBank Center Broomfield, CO
When do Hatebreed 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 5. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Hatebreed on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Hatebreed's Zumic artist page.

2
144
genres
Metal
сomments
Send Feedback
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart