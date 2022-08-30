View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Hatebreed Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'20 Years of Perseverance Tour' across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 30, 2022

Hatebreed have added 2022 tour dates, celebrating their classic Perseverance album.

The North American tour is planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast from October into November, including nine newly added shows. The opening acts on select dates will be Gatecreeper, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher, and / or Dying Wish.

Released in 2002, the 16-track Perseverance album features heavy anthems like "I Will Be Heard," "Perseverance," and "Proven." According to data available on Wikpedia, it was the band's first album to chart and remains their best-selling LP by a wide margin.

When do Hatebreed 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 1. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase.The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hatebreed Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 26
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Hatebreed All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Oct 25
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at The L
The L Horseheads, NY
Oct 26
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Oct 27
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Elevation 27
Elevation 27 Virginia Beach, VA
Oct 28
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Webster Theater
Webster Theater Hartford, CT
Oct 29
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Oct 30
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Oct 31
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at The Machine Shop
The Machine Shop Flint, MI
Nov 2
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Nov 3
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
Nov 4
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue
Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue Sauget, IL
Nov 5
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 7
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 8
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Nov 9
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Jake's Backroom
Jake's Backroom Lubbock, TX
Nov 10
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at The Historic El Rey Theater
The Historic El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM
Nov 11
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at The Black Sheep
The Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO
Nov 12
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Mesa Theater
Mesa Theater Grand Junction, CO
Nov 14
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Nov 15
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Gatecreeper, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 17
Hatebreed, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Nov 19
Hatebreed, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Nov 20
Hatebreed, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish
Hatebreed, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher, and Dying Wish at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
May 26
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, and Fit For A King
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, and Fit For A King at 1stBank Center
Cancelled
1stBank Center Broomfield, CO

We recommend following Hatebreed on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Hatebreed's Zumic artist page.

1
116
artists
Hatebreed
genres
Hardcore Punk Metalcore
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Hatebreed
Hatebreed
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Dropkick Murphys Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On Sale Info
April 17, 2019
Dropkick Murphys Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On Sa...
Tickets Celtic Rock Folk Punk Amigo The Devil Clutch Dropkick Murphys Hatebreed Russ Rankin
2
1911
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart