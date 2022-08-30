Hatebreed Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hatebreed have added 2022 tour dates, celebrating their classic Perseverance album.

The North American tour is planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast from October into November, including nine newly added shows. The opening acts on select dates will be Gatecreeper, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher, and / or Dying Wish.

Released in 2002, the 16-track Perseverance album features heavy anthems like "I Will Be Heard," "Perseverance," and "Proven." According to data available on Wikpedia, it was the band's first album to chart and remains their best-selling LP by a wide margin.

When do Hatebreed 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 1. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase.The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

