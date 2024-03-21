Hatebreed Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Metal band Hatebreed announced 2024 tour dates in celebration of their 30th anniversary. The opening acts on select dates will be Crowbar, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and / or Crypta.

New shows are planned at venues across Europe and North America from June into October. More dates are expected to be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available. In the coming weeks, Hatebreed have festival performances in Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Hatebreed All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Hatebreed 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Knotfest presale password is KFHATEBREED30. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Hatebreed on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Hatebreed's Zumic artist page.