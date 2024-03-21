View all results for 'alt'
Hatebreed Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30th Anniversary shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 21, 2024

Metal band Hatebreed announced 2024 tour dates in celebration of their 30th anniversary. The opening acts on select dates will be Crowbar, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and / or Crypta.

New shows are planned at venues across Europe and North America from June into October. More dates are expected to be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available. In the coming weeks, Hatebreed have festival performances in Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Hatebreed Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 28
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Hatebreed All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 17
to
May 19
Milwaukee Metal Fest at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Rock im Park at Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 8
BETIZ FEST at Palais des Grottes
Palais des Grottes Cambrai, Hauts-de-France, France
Jun 10
Hatebreed and Crowbar at De Kreun
De Kreun Kortrijk, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 11
Hatebreed and Crowbar at L'ARCHE
L'ARCHE Villerupt, Grand Est, France
Jun 12
Hatebreed and Crowbar at LE MOLOCO
LE MOLOCO Audincourt, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
Jun 13
Hatebreed and Crowbar at L'Empreinte
L'Empreinte Savigny-le-Temple, Île-de-France, France
Jun 14
Hatebreed and Crowbar at Paloma
Paloma Nîmes, Occitanie, France
Jun 15
Hatebreed and Crowbar at Post Tenebras Rock - L'Usine
Post Tenebras Rock - L'Usine Genève, GE, Switzerland
Jun 16
Hatebreed and Crowbar at Live Club
Live Club Trezzo sull'Adda, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 17
Hatebreed and Crowbar at Arena Wien
Arena Wien Wien, Austria
Jun 18
Hatebreed and Crowbar at Dürer Kert - Budapest
Dürer Kert - Budapest Budapest, Hungary
Jun 19
Hatebreed and Crowbar at Klub 77
Klub 77 Banská Bystrica, Banskobystrický kraj, Slovakia
Jun 19
to
Jun 22
Copenhell Festival at Copenhell Festival
Copenhell Festival Copenhagen, Denmark
Jun 20
Hatebreed at Transformator
Transformator Wrocław, Dolnośląskie, Poland
Jun 21
Hatebreed at Klub 2progi
Klub 2progi Poznań, Wielkopolskie, Poland
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Full Rewind Festival at Flugplatz Roitzschjora
Flugplatz Roitzschjora Löbnitz, SN, Germany
Aug 8
to
Aug 11
Bloodstock Open Air at Catton Park
Catton Park Swadlincote, DBY, United Kingdom
Aug 9
to
Aug 11
Alcatraz Open Air Festival at Alcatraz Metal Festival
Alcatraz Metal Festival Kortrijk, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Sep 26
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Sep 27
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 28
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Sep 29
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Sep 30
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 2
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at Agora Theater & Ballroom
Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH
Oct 3
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Oct 7
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Oct 8
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 10
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue
Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue Sauget, IL
Oct 11
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 12
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Oct 14
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 15
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 16
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Oct 18
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 19
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 20
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Oct 22
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 23
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 24
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Oct 25
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Oct 26
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall
White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall Greensboro, NC
Oct 27
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
When do Hatebreed 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Knotfest presale password is KFHATEBREED30. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Hatebreed on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Hatebreed's Zumic artist page.

1
275
artists
Hatebreed
genres
Hardcore Punk Heavy metal Metalcore
сomments
image for artist Hatebreed
Hatebreed
Sep
28
Hatebreed, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and Crypta
Terminal 5 New York, NY
