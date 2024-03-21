Hatebreed Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Metal band Hatebreed announced 2024 tour dates in celebration of their 30th anniversary. The opening acts on select dates will be Crowbar, Carcassm, Harm's Way, and / or Crypta.
New shows are planned at venues across Europe and North America from June into October. More dates are expected to be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available. In the coming weeks, Hatebreed have festival performances in Kentucky and Wisconsin.
May 17
to
May 19
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Nürburgring
Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 8
Palais des Grottes
Cambrai, Hauts-de-France, France
Jun 10
De Kreun
Kortrijk, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 11
L'ARCHE
Villerupt, Grand Est, France
Jun 12
LE MOLOCO
Audincourt, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
Jun 13
L'Empreinte
Savigny-le-Temple, Île-de-France, France
Jun 14
Paloma
Nîmes, Occitanie, France
Jun 15
Post Tenebras Rock - L'Usine
Genève, GE, Switzerland
Jun 16
Live Club
Trezzo sull'Adda, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 18
Dürer Kert - Budapest
Budapest, Hungary
Jun 19
Klub 77
Banská Bystrica, Banskobystrický kraj, Slovakia
Jun 19
to
Jun 22
Copenhell Festival
Copenhagen, Denmark
Jun 20
Transformator
Wrocław, Dolnośląskie, Poland
Jun 21
Klub 2progi
Poznań, Wielkopolskie, Poland
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Flugplatz Roitzschjora
Löbnitz, SN, Germany
Aug 8
to
Aug 11
Catton Park
Swadlincote, DBY, United Kingdom
Aug 9
to
Aug 11
Alcatraz Metal Festival
Kortrijk, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Sep 26
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Sep 27
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Sep 29
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Sep 30
Rebel - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 2
Agora Theater & Ballroom
Cleveland, OH
Oct 3
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Oct 8
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 10
Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue
Sauget, IL
Oct 11
Diamond Ballroom
Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 12
Vibes Event Center
San Antonio, TX
Oct 14
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 15
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 16
Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside, CA
Oct 18
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Oct 19
Vogue Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 22
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 23
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Oct 24
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Oct 25
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Oct 26
White Oak Event Space at Piedmont Hall
Greensboro, NC
When do Hatebreed 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Knotfest presale password is KFHATEBREED30. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Hatebreed on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Hatebreed's Zumic artist page.