Hayley Kiyoko Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The Panorama Tour' in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 1, 2023

Pop artist Hayley Kiyoko has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Panorama.

The newly planned concerts are set from May into June at mid-sized venues in Europe and North America. The last time Kiyoko toured extensively was in 2019. On May 30, Hayley will also release her first novel titled Girls Like Girls.

When do Hayley Kiyoko 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change

The fan club presale password is forthegirls. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hayley Kiyoko Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 30
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Hayley Kiyoko All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 5
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 7
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Manchester Academy 2
Manchester Academy 2 Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 9
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at KOKO
KOKO London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 11
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Apr 13
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 15
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
Apr 16
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Elysee Montmartre
Elysee Montmartre Paris, France
Apr 18
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Apr 20
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at TonHalle München
TonHalle München München, BY, Germany
Apr 27
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Apr 28
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Apr 29
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
May 1
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
May 3
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
May 4
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
May 5
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
May 8
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
May 9
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
May 11
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
May 12
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
May 13
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
May 15
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
May 16
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
May 18
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 20
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
May 21
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
May 22
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 25
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
May 27
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 28
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
May 30
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jun 1
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jun 2
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD

We recommend following Hayley Kiyoko on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Hayley Kiyoko's Zumic artist page.

artists
Hayley Kiyoko
genres
Dream Pop Pop Synth Pop
