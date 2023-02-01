Hayley Kiyoko Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop artist Hayley Kiyoko has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Panorama.

The newly planned concerts are set from May into June at mid-sized venues in Europe and North America. The last time Kiyoko toured extensively was in 2019. On May 30, Hayley will also release her first novel titled Girls Like Girls.

When do Hayley Kiyoko 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 3. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change

The fan club presale password is forthegirls. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hayley Kiyoko All Tour Dates and Tickets

