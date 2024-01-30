View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Heart Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Queens with Aces, Kings, Jacks, and 10s
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 30, 2024

Cleverly and appropriately billed as the Royal Flush Tour — the best possible poker hand — classic rock queens Heart will be touring with star power in 2024.

Cheap Trick will be the featured opening act on select dates across North America and Squeeze will be opening in Europe and the UK. These concerts are in addition to Heart's previously scheduled summer dates with Def Leppard and Journey. Listings below.

When do Heart 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, AEG, iHeart Radio, AXS TV, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DREAMS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Heart All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 20
Heart and Cheap Trick at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Apr 22
Heart and Cheap Trick at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Apr 25
Heart and Cheap Trick at Daer Nightclub At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Daer Nightclub At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL
Apr 25
to
May 5
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course
Fair Grounds Race Course New Orleans, LA
Apr 26
Heart and Cheap Trick at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
May 1
Heart and Cheap Trick at Frost Bank Center
Frost Bank Center San Antonio, TX
May 3
Heart and Cheap Trick at WinStar World Casino and Resort
WinStar World Casino and Resort Thackerville, OK
May 4
Heart and Cheap Trick at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
May 7
Heart and Cheap Trick at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
May 10
Heart and Cheap Trick at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
May 11
Heart and Cheap Trick at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
May 13
Heart and Cheap Trick at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
May 15
Heart and Cheap Trick at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
May 17
Heart and Cheap Trick at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
May 18
Heart and Cheap Trick at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
May 21
Heart and Cheap Trick at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 23
Heart and Cheap Trick at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
May 24
Heart and Cheap Trick at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Graspop Metal Meeting at Festivalpark Stenehei
Festivalpark Stenehei Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 22
Heart at UberEats Music Hall
UberEats Music Hall Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 24
Heart at Gröna Lund Tivoli
Gröna Lund Tivoli Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 25
Heart at Helsinki Ice Hall
Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland
Jun 26
to
Jun 29
Tons Of Rock at Tons of Rock
Tons of Rock Oslo, Norway
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Hellfest Open Air Festival at Clisson, France
Clisson, France France, Europe
Jul 1
Heart and Squeeze at Indigo At The O2
Indigo At The O2 London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 3
Heart and Squeeze at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 5
Heart and Squeeze at Capital FM Arena Nottingham
Capital FM Arena Nottingham Nottinghamshire, England, United Kingdom
Jul 6
Heart and Squeeze at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
Heart and Squeeze at Leeds First Direct Arena
Leeds First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jul 9
Heart and Squeeze at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 11
Heart and Squeeze at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Bospop at Evenemententerrein Weert Noord
Evenemententerrein Weert Noord Weert, LI, Netherlands
Jul 30
Def Leppard, Journey, and Heart at Progressive Field
Progressive Field Cleveland, OH
Aug 1
Heart and Cheap Trick at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Aug 2
Def Leppard, Journey, and Heart at Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 5
Def Leppard, Journey, and Heart at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 7
Heart and Cheap Trick at Videotron Centre
Videotron Centre Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Aug 8
Heart and Cheap Trick at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 10
Heart and Cheap Trick at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Aug 11
Heart and Cheap Trick at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Aug 13
Heart and Cheap Trick at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 15
Heart and Cheap Trick at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Aug 16
Heart and Cheap Trick at Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center
Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center Hinckley, MN
Aug 18
Heart and Cheap Trick at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Aug 21
Heart and Cheap Trick at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 23
Heart and Cheap Trick at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Aug 24
Heart and Cheap Trick at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Aug 27
Heart and Cheap Trick at Scope Arena
Scope Arena Norfolk, VA
Aug 28
Heart and Cheap Trick at Allentown Fairgrounds
Allentown Fairgrounds Allentown, PA
Sep 17
Heart and Cheap Trick at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Sep 20
Heart and Cheap Trick at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Sep 22
Heart at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Heart on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Heart's Zumic artist page.

1
663
artists
Heart
genres
Classic Rock Folk Rock Hard Rock Pop Rock Power Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Heart
Heart
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Heart Extend 2019 Tour Dates with Joan Jett: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 17, 2019
Heart Extend 2019 Tour Dates with Joan Jett: Ticket Presale Code ...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Brandi Carlile Elle King Heart Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Lucie Silvas Sheryl Crow
3
6384
image for article Heart, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Cheap Trick Plan "Rock Hall Three For All" 2016 Tour Dates
January 18, 2016
Heart, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Cheap Trick Plan "Rock Ha...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Cheap Trick Heart Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Los Angeles, CA Auburn, WA Bethel, NY Bristow, VA Burgettstown, PA Camden, NJ Charlotte, NC Cincinnati, OH Clarkston, MI Dallas, TX Darien Lake, NY Holmdel, NJ Houston, TX Kansas City, MO Mansfield, MA Maryland Heights, MO Morrison, CO Mountain View, CA Nashville, TN Noblesville, IN Pelham, AL Phoenix, AZ Raleigh, NC Ridgefield, WA Saratoga Springs, NY Tampa, FL Virginia Beach, VA Wallingford, CT Wantagh, NY West Palm Beach, FL Heart Joan Jett and The Blackhearts
1
1419
image for article "The Art Of McCartney" - Tribute Album ft Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Jeff Lynne, KISS, Heart, and more [Zumic Review]
November 13, 2014
"The Art Of McCartney" - Tribute Album ft Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, ...
Music Classic Rock Folk Rock Pop Pop Rock Psychedelic Rock Singer-Songwriter Alice Cooper Billy Joel Bob Dylan Brian Wilson Cat Stevens Cheap Trick Chrissie Hynde Def Leppard Harry Connick Jr. Heart Jamie Cullum KISS Owl City Paul McCartney Paul Rodgers Perry Farrell Rick Nielsen Robin Zander Roger Daltrey Sammy Hagar Smokey Robinson Steve Miller Band The Airborne Toxic Event The Beatles The Cure Willie Nelson Full Album Stream
2
1751
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart