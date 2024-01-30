Heart Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Cleverly and appropriately billed as the Royal Flush Tour — the best possible poker hand — classic rock queens Heart will be touring with star power in 2024.
Cheap Trick will be the featured opening act on select dates across North America and Squeeze will be opening in Europe and the UK. These concerts are in addition to Heart's previously scheduled summer dates with Def Leppard and Journey. Listings below.
When do Heart 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, AEG, iHeart Radio, AXS TV, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is DREAMS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Heart All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 20
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, SC
Apr 22
Enmarket Arena
Savannah, GA
Apr 25
Daer Nightclub At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Hollywood, FL
Apr 25
to
May 5
Fair Grounds Race Course
New Orleans, LA
May 1
Frost Bank Center
San Antonio, TX
May 3
WinStar World Casino and Resort
Thackerville, OK
May 7
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
May 10
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
May 11
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
May 13
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
May 15
Schottenstein Center
Columbus, OH
May 17
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
May 18
KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY
May 21
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Detroit, MI
May 23
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
May 24
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Festivalpark Stenehei
Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 22
UberEats Music Hall
Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 24
Gröna Lund Tivoli
Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 25
Helsinki Ice Hall
Helsinki, Finland
Jun 26
to
Jun 29
Tons of Rock
Oslo, Norway
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Clisson, France
France, Europe
Jul 1
Indigo At The O2
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 3
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 5
Capital FM Arena Nottingham
Nottinghamshire, England, United Kingdom
Jul 6
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
Leeds First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jul 9
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 11
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Evenemententerrein Weert Noord
Weert, LI, Netherlands
Jul 30
Progressive Field
Cleveland, OH
Aug 1
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Aug 2
Rogers Centre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 7
Videotron Centre
Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Aug 8
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 11
KeyBank Center
Buffalo, NY
Aug 13
Heritage Bank Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 15
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 16
Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center
Hinckley, MN
Aug 18
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lincoln, NE
Aug 21
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 23
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston, WV
Aug 24
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
Aug 28
Allentown Fairgrounds
Allentown, PA
Sep 20
Maverik Center
West Valley City, UT
Sep 22
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
For the most up-to-date information, follow Heart on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Heart's Zumic artist page.