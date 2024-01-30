Heart Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Cleverly and appropriately billed as the Royal Flush Tour — the best possible poker hand — classic rock queens Heart will be touring with star power in 2024.

Cheap Trick will be the featured opening act on select dates across North America and Squeeze will be opening in Europe and the UK. These concerts are in addition to Heart's previously scheduled summer dates with Def Leppard and Journey. Listings below.

When do Heart 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, AEG, iHeart Radio, AXS TV, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DREAMS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Heart All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Heart on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Heart's Zumic artist page.