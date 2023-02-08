View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Heartless Bastards Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 8, 2023

Heartless Bastards have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned headlining shows are set at intimate venues in the USA in May and June. The group also have festival performances at Innings in Arizona and Shaky Knees in Georgia. This brings their total number of upcoming concerts to 19 for the year so far.

When do Heartless Bastards 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for local venues / radio begin February 9. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Heartless Bastards Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 12
Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY

Heartless Bastards All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 25
to
Feb 26
Innings Festival
Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park
Tempe Beach Park Tempe, AZ
Mar 5
The Unity Show
The Unity Show at Haute Spot
Haute Spot Cedar Park, TX
May 4
Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards at Chelsea's Live
Chelsea's Live Baton Rouge, LA
May 5
Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
May 5
to
May 7
Shaky Knees Music Festival
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 7
Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
May 9
Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
May 11
Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
May 12
Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
May 13
Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards at Somerville Theatre
Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA
May 14
Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
May 16
Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards at State Theater - State College
State Theater - State College State College, PA
May 18
Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
May 19
Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards at The Burl
The Burl Lexington, KY
May 20
Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Jun 2
Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Jun 3
Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards at Last Concert Cafe
Last Concert Cafe Houston, TX
Jun 9
Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX
Jun 10
Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX

We recommend following Heartless Bastards on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Heartless Bastards Zumic artist page.

2
118
artists
Heartless Bastards
genres
Blues Rock Country Rock Garage Rock Indie Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Heartless Bastards
Heartless Bastards
May
12
Heartless Bastards
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Listen to the 2015 Newport Folk Festival Live Stream Exclusively on TuneIn Radio
July 24, 2015
Listen to the 2015 Newport Folk Festival Live Stream Exclusively ...
Music Americana Bluegrass Folk Folk Rock Indie Folk Brandi Carlile Brian Fallon Calexico Courtney Barnett Heartless Bastards Hiss Golden Messenger Langhorne Slim Laura Marling Shakey Graves The Barr Brothers The Lone Bellow The Suffers Live Performance (Audio)
1
1261
image for article "Hi-Line" - Heartless Bastards [YouTube Official Music Video]
June 26, 2015
"Hi-Line" - Heartless Bastards [YouTube Official Music Video]
Music Alt Country Folk Rock Indie Folk Heartless Bastards Cincinnati, OH Official Music Video Bushwick Bill
1
1290
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart