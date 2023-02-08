Heartless Bastards Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Heartless Bastards have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned headlining shows are set at intimate venues in the USA in May and June. The group also have festival performances at Innings in Arizona and Shaky Knees in Georgia. This brings their total number of upcoming concerts to 19 for the year so far.

When do Heartless Bastards 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for local venues / radio begin February 9. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

