Helmet Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

NYC metal bands Helmet and Cro-Mags announced joint 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the Look Left Tour — a nod to Helmet's most recent album, titled Left — 25 concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in April and May. Helmet also have festival performances at Sick New World in Las Vegas, Welcome to Rockville in Florida, and Sonic Temple in Ohio.

When do Helmet 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Helmet All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Helmet on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

