Helmet Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows with Cro-Mags
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 14, 2024

NYC metal bands Helmet and Cro-Mags announced joint 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the Look Left Tour — a nod to Helmet's most recent album, titled Left — 25 concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in April and May. Helmet also have festival performances at Sick New World in Las Vegas, Welcome to Rockville in Florida, and Sonic Temple in Ohio.

When do Helmet 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Helmet Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 15
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

Helmet All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 14
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Magic Stick
Magic Stick Detroit, MI
Apr 15
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
Apr 16
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Apr 18
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Apr 19
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Soundwell
Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 21
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Apr 22
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 23
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
Apr 25
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville
Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville Roseville, CA
Apr 26
Helmet and Cro-Mags at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Apr 27
Sick New World at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Apr 28
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
Apr 30
Helmet and Cro-Mags at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
May 1
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Walter Studios
Walter Studios Phoenix, AZ
May 3
Helmet and Cro-Mags at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
May 4
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
May 5
Helmet and Cro-Mags at The Secret Group
The Secret Group Houston, TX
May 7
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Exit/In
Exit/In Nashville, TN
May 9
Helmet and Cro-Mags at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 10
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
May 12
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Masquerade - GA
Masquerade - GA Atlanta, GA
May 14
Helmet and Cro-Mags at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
May 15
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
May 16
Helmet and Cro-Mags at The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub
The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub Cambridge, MA
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
May 17
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
May 18
Helmet and Cro-Mags at Spirit Hall
Spirit Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 6
Helmet at Taft Theatre
Cancelled
Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH
Jun 19
Helmet at The Stache
Postponed
The Stache Grand Rapids, MI

For the most up-to-date information, follow Helmet on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Helmet's Zumic artist page.

