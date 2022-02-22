View all results for 'alt'
H.E.R. Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and opening for Coldplay
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 22, 2022

H.E.R. has announced a batch of 2022 North American tour dates in conjunction with her newest studio album, Back Of My Mind.

The newly scheduled concerts are planned from April through June, performing at mid-sized venues across America. The opening act on select dates will be Marzz, with additional acts expected to be announced later. This year also finds H.E.R. opening over 35 concerts in eight countries on Coldplay's world tour from March into October.

When do H.E.R. 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

H.E.R. Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 2
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 4
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Jun 5
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

H.E.R. All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 2
Billboard Women in Music: Bonnie Raitt, Ciara, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and more
Billboard Women in Music: Bonnie Raitt, Ciara, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and more at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Mar 13
Jazz In the Gardens, H.E.R., The Isley Brothers, Rick Ross, and Jonathan McReynolds
Jazz In the Gardens, H.E.R., The Isley Brothers, Rick Ross, and Jonathan McReynolds at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Mar 25
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estadio BBVA
Estadio BBVA Monterrey, Mexico
Mar 26
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estadio BBVA
Estadio BBVA Monterrey, Mexico
Mar 29
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Explanada Estadio Akron
Explanada Estadio Akron Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Apr 3
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, Mexico
Apr 4
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, Mexico
Apr 14
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Apr 16
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Apr 19
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at Bellco Theatre
Bellco Theatre Denver, CO
Apr 21
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at Moody Amphitheater
Moody Amphitheater Austin, TX
Apr 24
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square New Orleans, LA
Apr 26
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at SoFi Stadium
Postponed
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Apr 26
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Apr 29
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Apr 30
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at SoFi Stadium
Postponed
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
May 3
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
May 4
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
May 6
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Cotton Bowl Stadium
Cotton Bowl Stadium Dallas, TX
May 8
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
May 12
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
May 15
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Levi’s Stadium
Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, CA
May 16
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
May 28
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
May 29
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Jun 1
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Fedex Field
Fedex Field Hyattsville, MD
Jun 2
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 4
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Jun 5
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Jun 7
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
Jun 8
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
Jun 10
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park Wilmington, NC
Jun 11
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Jun 12
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jun 14
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Jun 16
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Jun 18
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jun 19
H.E.R. and Marzz
H.E.R. and Marzz at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jul 2
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Deutsche Bank Park
Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 3
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Deutsche Bank Park
Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 5
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Deutsche Bank Park
Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 8
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 12
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Olympiastadion Berlin
Olympiastadion Berlin Berlin, Germany
Jul 13
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Olympiastadion Berlin
Olympiastadion Berlin Berlin, Germany
Jul 16
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Stade de France
Stade de France Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jul 17
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Stade de France
Stade de France Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Aug 5
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at King Baudouin Stadium
King Baudouin Stadium Bruxelles, Belgium
Aug 6
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at King Baudouin Stadium
King Baudouin Stadium Bruxelles, Belgium
Aug 12
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 13
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 17
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 23
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Hampden Park
Hampden Park Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Aug 24
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Hampden Park
Hampden Park Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct 26
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct 28
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct 29
Coldplay and H.E.R.
Coldplay and H.E.R. at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Buenos Aires, Argentina

We recommend following H.E.R. on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

H.E.R. is an acronym for Having Everything Revealed. For more, check out the H.E.R. Zumic artist page.

