H.E.R. Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

H.E.R. has announced a batch of 2022 North American tour dates in conjunction with her newest studio album, Back Of My Mind.

The newly scheduled concerts are planned from April through June, performing at mid-sized venues across America. The opening act on select dates will be Marzz, with additional acts expected to be announced later. This year also finds H.E.R. opening over 35 concerts in eight countries on Coldplay's world tour from March into October.

When do H.E.R. 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

H.E.R. All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following H.E.R. on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

H.E.R. is an acronym for Having Everything Revealed. For more, check out the H.E.R. Zumic artist page.