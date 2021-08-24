View all results for 'alt'
H.E.R. Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Back Of My Mind' this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 24, 2021

H.E.R. has announced a batch of 2021 North American tour dates in conjunction with her new studio album, Back Of My Mind.

The newly scheduled concerts are planned for October, making stops at mid-sized venues in Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Illinois, and Michigan. The opening act on select dates will be R&B artist Tone Stith. This year also finds H.E.R. bringing her talents to a handful of music festivals.

When do H.E.R. 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins August 27. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

H.E.R. Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 25
Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream
Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream at Great Lawn At Central Park
Great Lawn At Central Park New York, NY
Oct 21
to
Oct 22
Lights On Festival
Lights On Festival at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

H.E.R. All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 18
to
Sep 19
Lights On Festival
Lights On Festival at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Sep 25
Global Citizen Live Paris
Global Citizen Live Paris at Champ de Mars
Champ de Mars Paris, IDF, France
Sep 25
Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream
Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream at Great Lawn At Central Park
Great Lawn At Central Park New York, NY
Oct 9
to
Oct 10
ONE Musicfest
ONE Musicfest at Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA Georgia, United States
Oct 10
H.E.R. and Tone Stith
H.E.R. and Tone Stith at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Oct 13
H.E.R. and Tone Stith
H.E.R. and Tone Stith at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Oct 14
H.E.R. and Tone Stith
H.E.R. and Tone Stith at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Oct 19
H.E.R. and Tone Stith
H.E.R. and Tone Stith at Agganis Arena
Agganis Arena Boston, MA
Oct 21
to
Oct 22
Lights On Festival
Lights On Festival at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Oct 23
H.E.R. and Tone Stith
H.E.R. and Tone Stith at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 25
H.E.R. and Tone Stith
H.E.R. and Tone Stith at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 27
H.E.R. and Tone Stith
H.E.R. and Tone Stith at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 28
H.E.R. and Tone Stith
H.E.R. and Tone Stith at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Apr 29
to
May 8
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course
Fair Grounds Race Course New Orleans, LA

In case you are not aware, H.E.R. is an acronym for Having Everything Revealed. For more, check out the H.E.R. Zumic artist page.

Sep
25
Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream
Great Lawn At Central Park New York, NY
Oct 20
to
Oct 21
Lights On Festival
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
