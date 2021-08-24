H.E.R. Plots 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

H.E.R. has announced a batch of 2021 North American tour dates in conjunction with her new studio album, Back Of My Mind.

The newly scheduled concerts are planned for October, making stops at mid-sized venues in Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Illinois, and Michigan. The opening act on select dates will be R&B artist Tone Stith. This year also finds H.E.R. bringing her talents to a handful of music festivals.

When do H.E.R. 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins August 27. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

H.E.R. All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following H.E.R. on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

In case you are not aware, H.E.R. is an acronym for Having Everything Revealed. For more, check out the H.E.R. Zumic artist page.