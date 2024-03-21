View all results for 'alt'
High On Fire Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Heavy metal across North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 21, 2024

This week, High On Fire added 2024 tour dates to their schedule with opening acts High Command and Zeta.

New shows are planned at mid-sized North American venues in May. High On Fire return to touring in June with headlining shows and festival sets across Europe.

High On Fire Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 4
High On Fire and Gospel of the future at Kabinet múz
Kabinet múz Brno, Czech Republic
Jun 5
to
Jun 8
Mystic Festival at Gdansk Shipyard
Gdansk Shipyard Gdańsk, Pomorskie, Poland
Jun 5
to
Jun 8
Sweden Rock Festival at Sweden Rock Festival
Sweden Rock Festival Sölvesborg, Blekinge län, Sweden
Jun 10
High On Fire at Bahnhof Pauli
Bahnhof Pauli Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 11
High On Fire at GEBÄUDE 9
GEBÄUDE 9 Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 12
High On Fire at Doornroosje
Doornroosje Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Jun 14
High On Fire at Islington Assembly Hall
Islington Assembly Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
High On Fire at Rebellion
Rebellion Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
High On Fire at Slay
Slay Glasgow , Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 17
High On Fire at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club , United Kingdom
Jun 18
High On Fire at Thekla
Thekla Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
to
Jun 22
Copenhell Festival at Copenhell Festival
Copenhell Festival Copenhagen, Denmark
Jun 20
High On Fire at THE BLACK LAB
THE BLACK LAB Wasquehal, Hauts-de-France, France
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Graspop Metal Meeting at Festivalpark Stenehei
Festivalpark Stenehei Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 26
High On Fire at Kafe Antzokia
Kafe Antzokia Bilbo, PV, Spain
Jun 26
to
Jun 29
Resurrection Fest at Viveiro, Spain
Viveiro, Spain Spain
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Hellfest Open Air Festival at Clisson, France
Clisson, France France, Europe
Jul 2
High On Fire at Colos - Saal
Colos - Saal Aschaffenburg, BY, Germany
Jul 3
High On Fire at Bad Bonn Kilbi
Bad Bonn Kilbi Düdingen, FR, Switzerland
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Bearstone Festival at Bear Stone Festival
Bear Stone Festival Donje Primišlje, Karlovac County, Croatia
Jul 6
High On Fire at Arena Wien
Arena Wien Wien, Austria
When do High On Fire 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow High On Fire on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out High On Fire's Zumic artist page.

