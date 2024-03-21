High On Fire Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, High On Fire added 2024 tour dates to their schedule with opening acts High Command and Zeta.

New shows are planned at mid-sized North American venues in May. High On Fire return to touring in June with headlining shows and festival sets across Europe.

High On Fire All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do High On Fire 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow High On Fire on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

