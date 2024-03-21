High On Fire Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, High On Fire added 2024 tour dates to their schedule with opening acts High Command and Zeta.
New shows are planned at mid-sized North American venues in May. High On Fire return to touring in June with headlining shows and festival sets across Europe.
High On Fire Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 12
White Eagle Hall
Jersey City, NJ
High On Fire All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 7
Hangar 1819
Greensboro, NC
May 8
The Broadberry
Richmond, VA
May 10
Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore, MD
May 11
Toad's Place
New Haven, CT
May 12
White Eagle Hall
Jersey City, NJ
May 13
The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub
Cambridge, MA
May 18
3 FLOYDS BREWING
Munster, IN
Jun 4
Kabinet múz
Brno, Czech Republic
Jun 5
to
Jun 8
Gdansk Shipyard
Gdańsk, Pomorskie, Poland
Jun 5
to
Jun 8
Sweden Rock Festival
Sölvesborg, Blekinge län, Sweden
Jun 10
Bahnhof Pauli
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 11
GEBÄUDE 9
Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 12
Doornroosje
Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Jun 14
Islington Assembly Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Rebellion
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Slay
Glasgow , Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Brudenell Social Club
, United Kingdom
Jun 18
Thekla
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
to
Jun 22
Copenhell Festival
Copenhagen, Denmark
Jun 20
THE BLACK LAB
Wasquehal, Hauts-de-France, France
Jun 20
to
Jun 23
Festivalpark Stenehei
Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 26
Kafe Antzokia
Bilbo, PV, Spain
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Clisson, France
France, Europe
Jul 2
Colos - Saal
Aschaffenburg, BY, Germany
Jul 3
Bad Bonn Kilbi
Düdingen, FR, Switzerland
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Bear Stone Festival
Donje Primišlje, Karlovac County, Croatia
When do High On Fire 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow High On Fire on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out High On Fire's Zumic artist page.