Highly Suspect Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Highly Suspect announced plans for a fall tour of the eastern and central USA with opening acts Artikal Sound System, Dead Poet Society, and / or Tiger Cub on select dates.

The tour kicks off exactly one week after the band's next album — The Midnight Demon Club — is released on September 9. 2022 will be Highly Suspect's most extensive touring year since 2020. The band played over 70 dates per year for the five years before the pandemic and very few during the two-year period when Covid was at its worst. This year, they have been back to their hard-touring ways, on pace to play about 50 concerts through November.

When do Highly Suspect 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

