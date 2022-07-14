View all results for 'alt'
Highly Suspect Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

American tour, new album on the way
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published July 14, 2022

Highly Suspect announced plans for a fall tour of the eastern and central USA with opening acts Artikal Sound System, Dead Poet Society, and / or Tiger Cub on select dates.

The tour kicks off exactly one week after the band's next album — The Midnight Demon Club — is released on September 9. 2022 will be Highly Suspect's most extensive touring year since 2020. The band played over 70 dates per year for the five years before the pandemic and very few during the two-year period when Covid was at its worst. This year, they have been back to their hard-touring ways, on pace to play about 50 concerts through November.

When do Highly Suspect 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Highly Suspect Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Highly Suspect All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 16
to
Jul 17
Lollapalooza Paris
Lollapalooza Paris at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Hippodrome de Longchamp Paris, Île-de-France, France
Sep 16
Highly Suspect and Artikal Sound System
Highly Suspect and Artikal Sound System at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 17
Highly Suspect and Artikal Sound System
Highly Suspect and Artikal Sound System at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 19
Highly Suspect and Artikal Sound System
Highly Suspect and Artikal Sound System at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 23
Highly Suspect and Artikal Sound System
Highly Suspect and Artikal Sound System at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 24
Pointfest, Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Halestorm, and The Struts
Pointfest, Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Halestorm, and The Struts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 27
Highly Suspect and Artikal Sound System
Highly Suspect and Artikal Sound System at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Sep 30
Highly Suspect and Artikal Sound System
Highly Suspect and Artikal Sound System at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Oct 1
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 3
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 4
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Oct 7
Highly Suspect
Highly Suspect at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Oct 7
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Oct 8
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 10
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at The Rapids Theatre
The Rapids Theatre Niagara Falls, NY
Oct 13
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Oct 14
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 15
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 18
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society
Highly Suspect and Dead Poet Society at Val Air Ballroom
Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA
Oct 20
Highly Suspect, iann dior, Spiritbox, and Destroy Boys
Highly Suspect, iann dior, Spiritbox, and Destroy Boys at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Oct 22
Highly Suspect and Tigercub
Highly Suspect and Tigercub at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Oct 23
Highly Suspect and Tigercub
Highly Suspect and Tigercub at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Oct 26
Highly Suspect and Tigercub
Highly Suspect and Tigercub at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Oct 28
Highly Suspect and Tigercub
Highly Suspect and Tigercub at The Cotillion
The Cotillion Wichita, KS
Oct 29
Highly Suspect and Tigercub
Highly Suspect and Tigercub at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 2
Highly Suspect and Tigercub
Highly Suspect and Tigercub at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Nov 4
Highly Suspect and Tigercub
Highly Suspect and Tigercub at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Nov 5
Highly Suspect and Tigercub
Highly Suspect and Tigercub at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX

We recommend following Highly Suspect on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the new song "Natural Born Killer" from The Midnight Demon Club album. For more, check out Highly Suspect's Zumic artist page.

