Hippie Sabotage Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Electronic outfit Hippie Sabotage have announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Rooms of Hallucination.

Over forty concerts are scheduled at mid-sized venues across America from January into March. The opening act for select shows will be UK artist Daisy Guttridge. Other previously announced events are happening next May at Red Rocks in Colorado and a week later in Hawaii.

When do Hippie Sabotage 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your dance on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Last year, the group released an album titled Red Moon Rising. For more, check out the Hippie Sabotage Zumic artist page.