Hippie Sabotage Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Duo bring 'Rooms of Hallucination' on tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 28, 2021

Electronic outfit Hippie Sabotage have announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Rooms of Hallucination.

Over forty concerts are scheduled at mid-sized venues across America from January into March. The opening act for select shows will be UK artist Daisy Guttridge. Other previously announced events are happening next May at Red Rocks in Colorado and a week later in Hawaii.

When do Hippie Sabotage 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your dance on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Feb 19
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Jan 8
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Jan 9
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Jan 10
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Jan 12
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jan 13
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jan 14
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jan 18
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Jan 20
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Jan 21
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Jan 22
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Jan 26
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Wilma Theatre
Wilma Theatre Missoula, MT
Jan 28
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Jan 29
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 1
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Feb 2
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Feb 3
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Feb 4
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Feb 5
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Feb 6
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Feb 8
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Feb 9
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Feb 10
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Feb 11
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Feb 12
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 15
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Feb 16
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Feb 17
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 18
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Feb 19
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Feb 22
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Feb 23
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Feb 24
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Feb 25
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Feb 26
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Orpheum Theatre New Orleans
Orpheum Theatre New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Feb 27
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Mar 1
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Mar 3
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Stereo Live
Stereo Live Houston, TX
Mar 4
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Mar 5
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Mar 8
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Mar 9
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 11
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Mar 12
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge
Hippie Sabotage and Daisy Guttridge at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
May 5
Hippie Sabotage
Hippie Sabotage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 13
Hippie Sabotage
Hippie Sabotage at The Republik - Honolulu
The Republik - Honolulu Honolulu, HI

We recommend following Hippie Sabotage on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the group released an album titled Red Moon Rising. For more, check out the Hippie Sabotage Zumic artist page.

