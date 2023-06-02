View all results for 'alt'
Hiss Golden Messenger Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Concerts across USA, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 2, 2023
Photo Credit: Graham Tolbert

Singer-songwriter Hiss Golden Messenger has added 2023 tour dates. The opening acts on select dates will be William Tyler & The Impossible Truth, Sylvie, Adeem the Artist, or The Lostines.

Following the release of the new album Jump for Joy on August 25, the newly planned concerts are set from September into December at venues across North America. Next month, Hiss Golden Messenger has three headlining shows in Maine.

Jul 21
Hiss Golden Messenger at The Waldo Theatre
The Waldo Theatre Waldoboro, ME
Jul 22
Hiss Golden Messenger at One Longfellow Square
One Longfellow Square Portland, ME
Jul 23
Hiss Golden Messenger at One Longfellow Square
One Longfellow Square Portland, ME
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Kaslo Jazz Fest at Kaslo Bay Park
Kaslo Bay Park Kaslo, BC, Canada
Sep 15
Hiss Golden Messenger at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
Sep 16
Hiss Golden Messenger and William Tyler & The Impossible Truth at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
Sep 17
Hiss Golden Messenger at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
Oct 19
Hiss Golden Messenger and Sylvie at Richmond Music Hall
Richmond Music Hall Richmond, VA
Oct 20
Hiss Golden Messenger at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 21
Hiss Golden Messenger and Sylvie at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Oct 22
Hiss Golden Messenger and Sylvie at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
Oct 25
Hiss Golden Messenger and Sylvie at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Oct 26
Hiss Golden Messenger and Sylvie at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Oct 27
Hiss Golden Messenger and Sylvie at Race Street Live
Race Street Live Holyoke, MA
Oct 28
Hiss Golden Messenger and Sylvie at Bar Le Ritz
Bar Le Ritz Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 29
Hiss Golden Messenger and Sylvie at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 1
Hiss Golden Messenger and Sylvie at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Nov 2
Hiss Golden Messenger and Sylvie at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Nov 3
Hiss Golden Messenger and Sylvie at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Nov 4
Hiss Golden Messenger and Sylvie at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Nov 5
Hiss Golden Messenger and Sylvie at HI-FI
HI-FI Indianapolis, IN
Nov 7
Hiss Golden Messenger and Adeem the Artist at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Nov 9
Hiss Golden Messenger and Adeem the Artist at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Nov 10
Hiss Golden Messenger and Adeem The Artist at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Nov 11
Hiss Golden Messenger and Adeem The Artist at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Nov 28
Hiss Golden Messenger and Adeem The Artist at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX
Nov 29
Hiss Golden Messenger and Adeem The Artist at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX
Nov 30
Hiss Golden Messenger and Adeem The Artist at Beer City Music Hall
Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Dec 1
Hiss Golden Messenger and Adeem The Artist at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Dec 2
Hiss Golden Messenger and Adeem The Artist at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Dec 4
Hiss Golden Messenger and Adeem The Artist at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Dec 5
Hiss Golden Messenger and Adeem The Artist at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Dec 7
Hiss Golden Messenger and The Lostines at Rickshaw Theatre
Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Dec 8
Hiss Golden Messenger and The Lostines at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Dec 9
Hiss Golden Messenger and The Lostines at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Dec 10
Hiss Golden Messenger and The Lostines at Wow Hall
Wow Hall Eugene, OR
Dec 11
Hiss Golden Messenger and The Lostines at Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub
Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub Sacramento, CA
Dec 13
Hiss Golden Messenger and The Lostines at Mystic Theatre
Mystic Theatre Petaluma, CA
Dec 14
Hiss Golden Messenger and The Lostines at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Dec 15
Hiss Golden Messenger and The Lostines at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Dec 16
Hiss Golden Messenger and The Lostines at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
Dec 30
Hiss Golden Messenger and The Lostines at The Charleston Pour House
The Charleston Pour House Charleston, SC
Dec 31
Hiss Golden Messenger and The Lostines at The Charleston Pour House
The Charleston Pour House Charleston, SC
Mar 1
to
Mar 8
Cayamo Cruise at Port of Miami Florida
Port of Miami Florida Miami, FL
When do Hiss Golden Messenger 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Hiss Golden Messenger on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for the new song "Nu-Grape" and check out Hiss Golden Messenger's Zumic artist page for more.

