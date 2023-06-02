Hiss Golden Messenger Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Photo Credit: Graham Tolbert

Singer-songwriter Hiss Golden Messenger has added 2023 tour dates. The opening acts on select dates will be William Tyler & The Impossible Truth, Sylvie, Adeem the Artist, or The Lostines.

Following the release of the new album Jump for Joy on August 25, the newly planned concerts are set from September into December at venues across North America. Next month, Hiss Golden Messenger has three headlining shows in Maine.

Hiss Golden Messenger All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Hiss Golden Messenger 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Hiss Golden Messenger on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for the new song "Nu-Grape" and check out Hiss Golden Messenger's Zumic artist page for more.