Hiss Golden Messenger Share 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring America with Rosalía
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 3, 2021

Roots rockers Hiss Golden Messenger have announced details for 2021 and 2022 tour dates.

Fronted by singer-songwriter MC Taylor, the group will make 30+ stops at mid-size North American venues from November into March, including multiple nights in Portland and Denver. The opening act on select dates will be critically acclaimed Spanish artist Rosalía.

Hiss Golden Messenger Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 2
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Hiss Golden Messenger All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 9
to
Jul 11
Red Wing Roots Music Festival
Red Wing Roots Music Festival at Natural Chimneys Park
Natural Chimneys Park Mount Solon, VA
Aug 20
to
Aug 22
Fred Music Festival
Fred Music Festival at Infinity Downs Farm
Infinity Downs Farm Arrington, VA
Nov 30
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali at The Englewood
The Englewood Hummelstown, PA
Dec 3
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Dec 4
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
Dec 6
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali at Fete Music Hall
Fete Music Hall Providence, RI
Dec 7
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
Dec 8
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Dec 9
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Dec 10
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Dec 11
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali
Hiss Golden Messenger and Rosali at The Charleston Pour House
The Charleston Pour House Charleston, SC
Feb 3
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at The Radio Room
The Radio Room Greenville, SC
Feb 4
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Feb 5
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Feb 6
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA
Feb 9
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Feb 10
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Feb 11
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Feb 12
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Feb 14
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Feb 16
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Feb 18
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Feb 19
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Feb 23
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Mississippi Studios
Mississippi Studios Portland, OR
Feb 24
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Mississippi Studios
Mississippi Studios Portland, OR
Feb 25
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 26
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Imperial
Imperial Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 1
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Neurolux Lounge
Neurolux Lounge Boise, ID
Mar 2
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Mar 3
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO Colorado, United States
Mar 4
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Mar 5
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Mar 7
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at recordBar
recordBar Kansas City, MO
Mar 8
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Mar 9
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at High Noon Saloon
High Noon Saloon Madison, WI
Mar 10
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Mar 11
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Mar 12
Hiss Golden Messenger
Hiss Golden Messenger at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
When do Hiss Golden Messenger 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Hiss Golden Messenger on social media and signing up for his free newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Hiss Golden Messenger also plan to release a new album on June 25 titled Quietly Blowing It. Check out the music video for "Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner)."

For more, check out Hiss Golden Messenger's Zumic artist page.

