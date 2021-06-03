Hiss Golden Messenger Share 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Roots rockers Hiss Golden Messenger have announced details for 2021 and 2022 tour dates.

Fronted by singer-songwriter MC Taylor, the group will make 30+ stops at mid-size North American venues from November into March, including multiple nights in Portland and Denver. The opening act on select dates will be critically acclaimed Spanish artist Rosalía.

When do Hiss Golden Messenger 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Hiss Golden Messenger on social media and signing up for his free newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Hiss Golden Messenger also plan to release a new album on June 25 titled Quietly Blowing It. Check out the music video for "Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner)."

For more, check out Hiss Golden Messenger's Zumic artist page.