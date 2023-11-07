Holly Humberstone Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone added 2024 tour dates, billed as The Holly Humberstone Show.
New shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in May. In December and January, Holly has headlining shows and festival performances in Australia and Japan before traveling to Europe for concert dates in February and March.
When do Holly Humberstone 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin November 8. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Holly Humberstone Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 11
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Holly Humberstone All Tour Dates and Tickets
Dec 28
to
Jan 1
Glenworth Valley
Sydney, NSW, Australia
Dec 31
Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jan 2
Sandstone Point Hotel
Sandstone Point, QLD, Australia
Jan 4
Metro Theatre
Sydney, NSW, Australia
Jan 6
Adelaide Showgrounds
Wayville, SA, Australia
Jan 10
The Ebisu Garden Hall
Meguro City, Tokyo, Japan
Jan 11
Club Quattro - Umeda
Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Feb 13
Café de la danse
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 14
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 16
Koncerthuset
Copenhagen, Denmark
Feb 17
Fryshuset/Arenan
Stockholm, Sweden
Feb 19
Knust
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 21
Meet Factory
Prague, Czechia
Feb 25
Mascotte
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Feb 27
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Feb 28
GEBÄUDE 9
Köln, NRW, Germany
Feb 29
Trix
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 8
Queen's Hall
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 9
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 10
Engine Shed
Lincoln, England, United Kingdom
Mar 12
O2 Academy Leicester
Leicester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 13
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Bristol Beacon
Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Mar 16
The Academy
Dublin, Ireland
May 5
The Basement East
Nashville, TN
May 7
The Atlantis
Washington, DC
May 8
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
May 9
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, MA
May 11
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
May 14
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 17
The Vic Theatre
Chicago, IL
May 18
Fine Line Music Cafe
Minneapolis, MN
May 20
Bluebird Theater
Denver, CO
May 21
Soundwell
Salt Lake City, UT
May 23
The Bellwether
Los Angeles, CA
May 27
Hawthorne Theatre
Portland, OR
May 29
Hollywood Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
For the most up-to-date information, follow Holly Humberstone on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Holly Humberstone's Zumic artist page.