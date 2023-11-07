View all results for 'alt'
Holly Humberstone Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ concerts in Oceania, Europe, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 7, 2023

English singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone added 2024 tour dates, billed as The Holly Humberstone Show.

New shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in May. In December and January, Holly has headlining shows and festival performances in Australia and Japan before traveling to Europe for concert dates in February and March.

When do Holly Humberstone 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin November 8. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Holly Humberstone Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 11
Holly Humberstone at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Holly Humberstone All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 28
to
Jan 1
Lost Paradise Festival at Glenworth Valley
Glenworth Valley Sydney, NSW, Australia
Dec 31
Heaps Good Festival at Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jan 2
Heaps Good Festival at Sandstone Point Hotel
Sandstone Point Hotel Sandstone Point, QLD, Australia
Jan 4
Holly Humberstone at Metro Theatre
Metro Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Jan 6
Heaps Good Festival at Adelaide Showgrounds
Adelaide Showgrounds Wayville, SA, Australia
Jan 10
Holly Humberstone at The Ebisu Garden Hall
The Ebisu Garden Hall Meguro City, Tokyo, Japan
Jan 11
Holly Humberstone at Club Quattro - Umeda
Club Quattro - Umeda Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Feb 13
Holly Humberstone at Café de la danse
Café de la danse Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 14
Holly Humberstone at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 16
Holly Humberstone at Koncerthuset
Koncerthuset Copenhagen, Denmark
Feb 17
Holly Humberstone at Fryshuset/Arenan
Fryshuset/Arenan Stockholm, Sweden
Feb 19
Holly Humberstone at Knust
Knust Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 20
Holly Humberstone at Hole
Hole Berlin, BE, Germany
Feb 21
Holly Humberstone at Meet Factory
Meet Factory Prague, Czechia
Feb 23
Holly Humberstone at Simm City
Simm City Wien, Austria
Feb 24
Holly Humberstone at Strom
Strom Munich, Germany
Feb 25
Holly Humberstone at Mascotte
Mascotte Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Feb 27
Holly Humberstone at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Feb 28
Holly Humberstone at GEBÄUDE 9
GEBÄUDE 9 Köln, NRW, Germany
Feb 29
Holly Humberstone at Trix
Trix Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 8
Holly Humberstone at Queen's Hall
Queen's Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 9
Holly Humberstone at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 10
Holly Humberstone at Engine Shed
Engine Shed Lincoln, England, United Kingdom
Mar 12
Holly Humberstone at O2 Academy Leicester
O2 Academy Leicester Leicester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 13
Holly Humberstone at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 15
Holly Humberstone at Bristol Beacon
Bristol Beacon Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Mar 16
Holly Humberstone at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
May 5
Holly Humberstone at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
May 7
Holly Humberstone at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
May 8
Holly Humberstone at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 9
Holly Humberstone at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
May 14
Holly Humberstone at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 16
Holly Humberstone at The Shelter
The Shelter Detroit, MI
May 17
Holly Humberstone at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
May 18
Holly Humberstone at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
May 20
Holly Humberstone at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
May 21
Holly Humberstone at Soundwell
Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT
May 23
Holly Humberstone at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
May 27
Holly Humberstone at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
May 28
Holly Humberstone at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
May 29
Holly Humberstone at Hollywood Theatre
Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Holly Humberstone on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Holly Humberstone's Zumic artist page.

artists
Holly Humberstone
genres
Alt Rock Indie Rock Pop Pop Rock Singer-Songwriter Synth Pop
сomments
image for artist Holly Humberstone
Holly Humberstone
