Holly Humberstone Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone added 2024 tour dates, billed as The Holly Humberstone Show.

New shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in May. In December and January, Holly has headlining shows and festival performances in Australia and Japan before traveling to Europe for concert dates in February and March.

When do Holly Humberstone 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin November 8. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

