View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Hollywood & N9NE' tour this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 19, 2023

This fall, rap meets rock with Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne touring together.

The newly planned co-headlining 2023 tour dates are scheduled in October and November at mid-sized venues across North America. This will be the first time the two have toured together but they did collaborate on the song "Idol" released in 2020.

When do Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Knotfest, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HOLLYWOOD. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hollywood Undead Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 8
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Hollywood Undead All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 16
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Oct 17
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at Astro Theater (NE)
Astro Theater (NE) La Vista, NE
Oct 18
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Oct 19
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at The Rust Belt
The Rust Belt East Moline, IL
Oct 21
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 23
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at Two Rivers Convention Center
Two Rivers Convention Center Grand Junction, CO
Oct 24
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 26
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Oct 27
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 28
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 29
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Oct 31
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Nov 1
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Nov 3
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Nov 4
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 5
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Nov 6
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Nov 8
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov 9
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
Nov 10
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
Nov 11
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 12
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Nov 14
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Nov 15
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa Tampa, FL
Nov 17
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Nov 18
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Nov 19
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne Zumic artist pages.

1
557
artists
Hollywood Undead
genres
Hip Hop Nu Metal rap rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Hollywood Undead
Hollywood Undead
Nov 8
to
Nov 8
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 12, 2020
Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presa...
Tickets Metal Nu Metal Rock Bad Wolves Hollywood Undead
1
1401
image for article Papa Roach & Hollywood Undead Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
October 30, 2019
Papa Roach & Hollywood Undead Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presal...
Tickets Alt Metal Alt Rock Nu Metal Rock Hollywood Undead Papa Roach
1
1210
image for article Cypress Hill Extends 2018-2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 25, 2018
Cypress Hill Extends 2018-2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & ...
Tickets Hip Hop Rock Cypress Hill Hollywood Undead
2
1522
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart