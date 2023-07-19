Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This fall, rap meets rock with Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne touring together.

The newly planned co-headlining 2023 tour dates are scheduled in October and November at mid-sized venues across North America. This will be the first time the two have toured together but they did collaborate on the song "Idol" released in 2020.

When do Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Knotfest, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HOLLYWOOD. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hollywood Undead All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne Zumic artist pages.