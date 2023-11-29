View all results for 'alt'
Hombres G Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spanish rock across North America
by Francesco Marano

Published November 29, 2023

Spanish rockers Hombres G added 2024 dates, billed as 40 Aniversario Tour.

New concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from March into July. Next month, the band has headlining performances in Mexico and their home country of Spain.

When do Hombres G 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardmembers can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need a Citi card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jun 21
Hombres G at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Dec 2
Besame Mucho at Dodger Stadium
Dodger Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Dec 6
Hombres G at Auditorio Telmex
Auditorio Telmex Zapopan, Mexico
Dec 7
Hombres G at El Domo
El Domo San Luis Potosí, S.L.P., Mexico
Dec 9
Hombres G at Auditorio Guelaguetza - Oaxaca
Auditorio Guelaguetza - Oaxaca Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax., Mexico
Dec 28
Hombres G at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Dec 29
Hombres G at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Mar 6
Hombres G at Payne Arena
Payne Arena Hidalgo, TX
Mar 8
Hombres G at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Mar 9
Hombres G at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Mar 14
Hombres G at Addition Financial Arena
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Mar 15
Hombres G at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Mar 16
to
Mar 17
Vive Latino 2024 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Jun 22
Hombres G at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Jun 27
Hombres G at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Jun 29
Hombres G at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Jul 3
Hombres G at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jul 6
Hombres G at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Jul 12
Hombres G at Comerica Theatre
Comerica Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jul 13
Hombres G at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Hombres G on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Hombres G's Zumic artist page.

