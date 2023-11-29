Hombres G Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spanish rockers Hombres G added 2024 dates, billed as 40 Aniversario Tour.

New concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from March into July. Next month, the band has headlining performances in Mexico and their home country of Spain.

When do Hombres G 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardmembers can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need a Citi card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hombres G All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Hombres G on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Hombres G's Zumic artist page.