View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Home Free Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

48 shows for vocal group
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 15, 2022

Country a cappella outfit Home Free have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Family Christmas, the newly planned shows are set at American venues in December. Opening acts will include Texas Hill, Brooke Eden, Caroline Jones, Abby Anderson, and / or Ernie Halter. Check the ticket link for the exact lineup.

The group is currently touring around the West Coast and will make their way east with concerts extending into late October.

When do Home Free 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Patreon presale password is FRIENDS. The Spotify presale password is JINGLE. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Home Free Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 19
Home Free and Erin Kinsey
Home Free and Erin Kinsey at Count Basie Theatre
Count Basie Theatre Red Bank, NJ

Home Free All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 16
Home Free and Maggie Baugh
Home Free and Maggie Baugh at Chumash Casino
Chumash Casino Santa Ynez, CA
Sep 21
Home Free and Maggie Baugh
Home Free and Maggie Baugh at Tower Theater - OR
Tower Theater - OR Bend, OR
Sep 22
Home Free and Maggie Baugh
Home Free and Maggie Baugh at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 23
Home Free and Maggie Baugh
Home Free and Maggie Baugh at Keller Auditorium
Keller Auditorium Portland, OR
Sep 24
Home Free and Maggie Baugh
Home Free and Maggie Baugh at Fox Theater Spokane
Fox Theater Spokane Spokane, WA
Sep 25
Home Free and Maggie Baugh
Home Free and Maggie Baugh at The Egyptian Theatre
The Egyptian Theatre Boise, ID
Sep 28
Home Free and Erin Kinsey
Home Free and Erin Kinsey at Dennison Theatre
Dennison Theatre Missoula, MT
Sep 29
Home Free and Erin Kinsey
Home Free and Erin Kinsey at Alberta Bair Theater
Alberta Bair Theater Billings, MT
Sep 30
Home Free and Maggie Baugh
Home Free and Maggie Baugh at Helena Civic Center
Helena Civic Center Helena, MT
Oct 1
Home Free and Maggie Baugh
Home Free and Maggie Baugh at Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium
Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium Idaho Falls, ID
Oct 12
Home Free and Casey Barnes
Home Free and Casey Barnes at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA
Oct 13
Home Free and Casey Barnes
Home Free and Casey Barnes at Capital One Hall
Capital One Hall Tysons, VA
Oct 15
Home Free and Casey Barnes
Home Free and Casey Barnes at Santander Performing Arts Center
Santander Performing Arts Center Reading, PA
Oct 16
Home Free and Erin Kinsey
Home Free and Erin Kinsey at The Maryland Theatre
The Maryland Theatre Hagerstown, MD
Oct 19
Home Free and Erin Kinsey
Home Free and Erin Kinsey at Count Basie Theatre
Count Basie Theatre Red Bank, NJ
Oct 20
Home Free and Erin Kinsey
Home Free and Erin Kinsey at Broome County Forum
Broome County Forum Binghamton, NY
Oct 21
Home Free and Erin Kinsey
Home Free and Erin Kinsey at The Colonial Theatre
The Colonial Theatre Keene, NH
Oct 22
Home Free and Erin Kinsey
Home Free and Erin Kinsey at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts Burlington, VT
Oct 23
Home Free and Erin Kinsey
Home Free and Erin Kinsey at Academy of Music
Academy of Music Northampton, MA
Oct 25
Home Free
Home Free at The Egg
The Egg Albany, NY
Oct 26
Home Free and Erin Kinsey
Home Free and Erin Kinsey at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Oct 27
Home Free
Home Free at Williamsport Community Arts Center
Williamsport Community Arts Center Williamsport, PA
Oct 28
Home Free and Erin Kinsey
Home Free and Erin Kinsey at Akron Civic Theatre
Akron Civic Theatre Akron, OH
Oct 29
Home Free and Erin Kinsey
Home Free and Erin Kinsey at Zoellner Arts Center - Baker Hall
Zoellner Arts Center - Baker Hall Bethlehem, PA
Dec 1
Home Free, Ernie Halter, and Brooke Eden
Home Free, Ernie Halter, and Brooke Eden at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Dec 2
Home Free, Ernie Halter, and Brooke Eden
Home Free, Ernie Halter, and Brooke Eden at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Dec 3
Home Free, Ernie Halter, and Brooke Eden
Home Free, Ernie Halter, and Brooke Eden at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Dec 4
Home Free, Ernie Halter, Brooke Eden, and Texas Hill
Home Free, Ernie Halter, Brooke Eden, and Texas Hill at Viaero Event Center (formerly Kearney Event Center)
Viaero Event Center (formerly Kearney Event Center) Kearney, NE
Dec 6
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Caroline Jones
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Caroline Jones at Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts
Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts Salina, KS
Dec 7
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Caroline Jones
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Caroline Jones at The Mansion Theatre
The Mansion Theatre Branson, MO
Dec 8
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Caroline Jones
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Caroline Jones at Rialto Square Theatre
Rialto Square Theatre Joliet, IL
Dec 9
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Caroline Jones
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Caroline Jones at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Dec 10
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Abby Anderson
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Abby Anderson at Hobart Arena
Hobart Arena Troy, OH
Dec 13
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Abby Anderson
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Abby Anderson at La Crosse Center
La Crosse Center La Crosse, WI
Dec 14
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Abby Anderson
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Abby Anderson at Adler Theatre
Adler Theatre Davenport, IA
Dec 15
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Abby Anderson
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Abby Anderson at Stephens Auditorium
Stephens Auditorium Ames, IA
Dec 16
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Abby Anderson
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Abby Anderson at Swiftel Center
Swiftel Center Brookings, SD
Dec 17
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Abby Anderson
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Abby Anderson at Scheels Arena
Scheels Arena Fargo, ND
Dec 18
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Abby Anderson
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Abby Anderson at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Mankato, MN
Dec 20
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Brooke Eden
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Brooke Eden at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Dec 21
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Brooke Eden
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Brooke Eden at State Theatre - Kalamazoo
State Theatre - Kalamazoo Kalamazoo, MI
Dec 22
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Brooke Eden
Home Free, Texas Hill, and Brooke Eden at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Dec 23
Home Free, Texas Hill, Brooke Eden, Caroline Jones, and Abby Anderson
Home Free, Texas Hill, Brooke Eden, Caroline Jones, and Abby Anderson at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Dec 28
Home Free and Texas Hill
Home Free and Texas Hill at Stafford Centre
Stafford Centre Stafford, TX
Dec 29
Home Free and Texas Hill
Home Free and Texas Hill at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts San Antonio, TX
Dec 30
Home Free and Texas Hill
Home Free and Texas Hill at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Dec 31
Home Free and Texas Hill
Home Free and Texas Hill at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX

We recommend following Home Free on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Home Free's Zumic artist page.

1
110
artists
Home Free
genres
A Cappella Country
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Home Free
Home Free
Oct
19
Home Free and Erin Kinsey
Count Basie Theatre Red Bank, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart