Home Free Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country a cappella outfit Home Free have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Family Christmas, the newly planned shows are set at American venues in December. Opening acts will include Texas Hill, Brooke Eden, Caroline Jones, Abby Anderson, and / or Ernie Halter. Check the ticket link for the exact lineup.

The group is currently touring around the West Coast and will make their way east with concerts extending into late October.

When do Home Free 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Patreon presale password is FRIENDS. The Spotify presale password is JINGLE. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

