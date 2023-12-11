View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Home Free Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Vocal stars will tour less, after 30 shows ahead
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 11, 2023

Home Free added 2024 dates to their schedule, billed as the Crazy(er) Life Tour.

The new North American shows are set in March and April. This is a bittersweet announcement, as shared in a post on the band's social media:

The last almost 10 years, we've been beating ourselves up trying to get to as many places as possible on tour. It's taken a real toll on our physical and mental healths, as well as those of our families. So that means that this year and going forward, we're going to be touring a little bit less. It's not a decision we take lightly, but it's an important one to make sure we maintain our longevity as both humans and artists.

So what that means for this new Crazy(er) Life Tour is that if you are ANYWHERE even relatively close to one of these stops, you should be doing everything you can to make it to that stop if you want to experience our music live. It's unlikely we'll be coming back to near each stop anytime soon.

The country a capella band are currently on the road for holiday shows in Ohio, Missouri, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.

When do Home Free 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Patreon Community members. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Home Free All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 13
Home Free at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Dec 14
Home Free at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Dec 15
Home Free at French Lick Resort
French Lick Resort French Lick, IN
Dec 16
Home Free at Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio
Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio Van Wert, OH
Dec 17
Home Free at Stephens Auditorium
Stephens Auditorium Ames, IA
Dec 19
Home Free at Cofrin Family Hall
Cofrin Family Hall Green Bay, WI
Dec 20
Home Free at North Iowa Community Auditorium
North Iowa Community Auditorium Mason City, IA
Dec 21
Home Free at Paramount Theatre - Cedar Rapids
Paramount Theatre - Cedar Rapids Cedar Rapids, IA
Dec 22
Home Free at Scheels Arena
Scheels Arena Fargo, ND
Dec 23
Home Free at Tyson Events Center - Gateway Arena
Tyson Events Center - Gateway Arena Sioux City, IA
Jan 20
to
Jan 27
Country Music Cruise at Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jan 27
Home Free at Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center The Villages, FL
Mar 27
Home Free at Stafford Centre
Stafford Centre Stafford, TX
Mar 28
Home Free at Rose State College Hudiburg Chevrolet Center
Rose State College Hudiburg Chevrolet Center Midwest City, OK
Mar 29
Home Free at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
Mar 30
Home Free at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts San Antonio, TX
Apr 2
Home Free at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Cannon Center For The Performing Arts Memphis, TN
Apr 3
Home Free at Paramount Theatre Centre Anderson
Paramount Theatre Centre Anderson Anderson, IN
Apr 4
Home Free at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts - Bill Heard Theatre
RiverCenter for the Performing Arts - Bill Heard Theatre Columbus, GA
Apr 5
Home Free at Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Golden Nugget Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA
Apr 6
Home Free at IP Casino Resort And Spa
IP Casino Resort And Spa Biloxi, MS
Apr 9
Home Free at The Walker Theatre
The Walker Theatre Chattanooga, TN
Apr 10
Home Free at Midland Theatre - OH
Midland Theatre - OH Newark, OH
Apr 11
Home Free at Effingham Performance Center
Effingham Performance Center Effingham, IL
Apr 12
Home Free at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo, MI
Apr 13
Home Free at Long Center for the Performing Arts
Long Center for the Performing Arts Lafayette, IN
Apr 14
Home Free at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Mark C. Smith Concert Hall Huntsville, AL
Apr 25
Home Free at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Apr 26
Home Free at Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts
Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts Salina, KS
Apr 27
Home Free at Ameristar Casino
Ameristar Casino Kansas City, Missouri

For the most up-to-date information, follow Home Free on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Home Free's Zumic artist page.

1
238
artists
Home Free
genres
A Cappella Country
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Home Free
Home Free
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Home Free Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 9, 2022
Home Free Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets A Cappella Country Home Free
2
988
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart