Home Free Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Home Free added 2024 dates to their schedule, billed as the Crazy(er) Life Tour.

The new North American shows are set in March and April. This is a bittersweet announcement, as shared in a post on the band's social media:

The last almost 10 years, we've been beating ourselves up trying to get to as many places as possible on tour. It's taken a real toll on our physical and mental healths, as well as those of our families. So that means that this year and going forward, we're going to be touring a little bit less. It's not a decision we take lightly, but it's an important one to make sure we maintain our longevity as both humans and artists. So what that means for this new Crazy(er) Life Tour is that if you are ANYWHERE even relatively close to one of these stops, you should be doing everything you can to make it to that stop if you want to experience our music live. It's unlikely we'll be coming back to near each stop anytime soon.

The country a capella band are currently on the road for holiday shows in Ohio, Missouri, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.

When do Home Free 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Patreon Community members. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Home Free on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

