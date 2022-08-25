View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Hoobastank and Lit Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Tried-N-True' tour with Alien Ant Farm and Kris Roe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 25, 2022

This week, Hoobastank and Lit announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Tried-N-True.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues in October and November with opening acts Alien Ant Farm and / or Kris Roe (vocalist and guitarist of The Ataris) on select dates.

These aren't the only concerts scheduled for these bands. Hoobastank have a festival performance next month in Virginia, followed by a brief headlining tour. Lit will perform at next month's Rocklahoma music festival in Oklahoma.

Hoobastank Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 18
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ

Hoobastank All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 9
Hoobastank
Hoobastank at America Gardens Theater
America Gardens Theater Orlando, FL
Sep 10
Hoobastank
Hoobastank at America Gardens Theater
America Gardens Theater Orlando, FL
Sep 16
Hoobastank
Hoobastank at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre Pocatello, ID
Sep 17
Hoobastank and Lit
Hoobastank and Lit at Expo Idaho
Expo Idaho Boise, ID
Sep 18
Hoobastank
Hoobastank at Oceanside Fishing Pier
Oceanside Fishing Pier Oceanside, CA
Oct 14
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at Assembly Food Hall
Assembly Food Hall Nashville, TN
Oct 15
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at Ziggy's - High Point
Ziggy's - High Point High Point, NC
Oct 16
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at Musikfest Cafe
Musikfest Cafe Bethlehem, PA
Oct 18
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Oct 20
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at The Peace Center - SC
The Peace Center - SC Greenville, SC
Oct 22
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at The Eagle at Sugar Hill
The Eagle at Sugar Hill Sugar Hill, GA
Oct 23
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at Surfs Up Pizza & Arcade
Surfs Up Pizza & Arcade Wilmington, NC
Oct 26
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Oct 27
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at Reilly Arts Center
Reilly Arts Center Ocala, FL
Oct 28
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon
The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon Fort Myers, FL
Oct 29
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nov 2
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at Schroeder Hall
Schroeder Hall Goliad, TX
Nov 3
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at The Barn at The Frio
The Barn at The Frio Cypress, TX
Nov 4
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at Texas Ski Ranch
Texas Ski Ranch New Braunfels, TX
Nov 5
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at Carrollton Festival at the Switchyard
Carrollton Festival at the Switchyard Carrollton, TX
Nov 6
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at Ector Theatre
Ector Theatre Odessa, TX
Nov 8
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe at Haute Spot
Haute Spot Cedar Park, TX
When do Hoobastank and Lit 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Blabbermouth, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is TNT2022. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Hoobastank and Lit on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Hoobastank and Lit Zumic artist pages.

1
126
artists
Hoobastank Lit
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Nu Metal Ska Punk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Hoobastank
Hoobastank
Oct
18
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
image for artist Lit
Lit
Oct
18
Hoobastank, Lit, Alien Ant Farm, and Kris Roe
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Gen-X Tour Featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit, and Alien Ant Farm Sets 2018 Tour Dates
April 17, 2018
Gen-X Tour Featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit, and Alien Ant Farm ...
Tickets Rock Alien Ant Farm Buckcherry Lit P.O.D.
3
1479
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart