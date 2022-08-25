Hoobastank and Lit Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Hoobastank and Lit announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Tried-N-True.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues in October and November with opening acts Alien Ant Farm and / or Kris Roe (vocalist and guitarist of The Ataris) on select dates.

These aren't the only concerts scheduled for these bands. Hoobastank have a festival performance next month in Virginia, followed by a brief headlining tour. Lit will perform at next month's Rocklahoma music festival in Oklahoma.

Hoobastank All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Hoobastank and Lit 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Blabbermouth, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is TNT2022. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

