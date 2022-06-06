View all results for 'alt'
Hoodie Allen Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'With Or Without You' tour across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 6, 2022

New York rapper Hoodie Allen has announced his first run of 2022 tour dates.

Billed as With Or Without You, the newly shared concerts are set at North American venues in August. At this time, 13 performances are planned and these new dates are the only scheduled events Hoodie has set at time of this publication.

When do Hoodie Allen 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for fan club members is currently underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Citi cardholder, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hoodie Allen Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 27
Hoodie Allen
Hoodie Allen at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Hoodie Allen All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 2
Hoodie Allen
Hoodie Allen at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA
Aug 3
Hoodie Allen
Hoodie Allen at The Foundry Philadelphia
The Foundry Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 5
Hoodie Allen
Hoodie Allen at The Shelter
The Shelter Detroit, MI
Aug 7
Hoodie Allen
Hoodie Allen at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Aug 9
Hoodie Allen
Hoodie Allen at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Aug 13
Hoodie Allen
Hoodie Allen at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Aug 16
Hoodie Allen
Hoodie Allen at Echoplex
Echoplex Los Angeles, CA
Aug 17
Hoodie Allen
Hoodie Allen at AURA
AURA Tempe, AZ
Aug 20
Hoodie Allen
Hoodie Allen at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Aug 21
Hoodie Allen
Hoodie Allen at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Aug 23
Hoodie Allen
Hoodie Allen at The Loft Atlanta
The Loft Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Aug 24
Hoodie Allen
Hoodie Allen at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
We recommend following Hoodie Allen on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Hoodie shared a music video for "Wouldn't That Be Nice." For more, check out Hoodie Allen's Zumic artist page.

