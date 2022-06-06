Hoodie Allen Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New York rapper Hoodie Allen has announced his first run of 2022 tour dates.

Billed as With Or Without You, the newly shared concerts are set at North American venues in August. At this time, 13 performances are planned and these new dates are the only scheduled events Hoodie has set at time of this publication.

When do Hoodie Allen 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for fan club members is currently underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Citi cardholder, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hoodie Allen All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Hoodie Allen on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Hoodie shared a music video for "Wouldn't That Be Nice." For more, check out Hoodie Allen's Zumic artist page.