Hootie & The Blowfish Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hootie & The Blowfish announced 2024 concerts, billed as the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour.

The new tour dates are scheduled at large-scale venues across North America from late May into late September. The opening acts for all the new shows will be Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. Barenaked Ladies will also be on the bill for the Boston date.

When do Hootie & The Blowfish 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales for Hootie & The Blowfish fan club, email list, and Citi cardmembers begin November 7. Collective Soul, Edwin McCain, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hootie & The Blowfish All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Hootie & The Blowfish on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Hootie & The Blowfish's Zumic artist page.