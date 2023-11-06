View all results for 'alt'
Hootie & The Blowfish Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ concerts in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 6, 2023

Hootie & The Blowfish announced 2024 concerts, billed as the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour.

The new tour dates are scheduled at large-scale venues across North America from late May into late September. The opening acts for all the new shows will be Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. Barenaked Ladies will also be on the bill for the Boston date.

When do Hootie & The Blowfish 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales for Hootie & The Blowfish fan club, email list, and Citi cardmembers begin November 7. Collective Soul, Edwin McCain, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hootie & The Blowfish All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 30
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
May 31
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jun 1
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 6
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 7
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 8
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 13
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Jun 14
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Jun 15
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 21
Hootie & The Blowfish, Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 27
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jun 28
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jun 29
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jul 10
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Jul 11
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 13
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Jul 16
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Jul 17
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jul 19
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jul 20
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jul 26
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Jul 27
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 1
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Aug 2
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 3
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 8
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset Amphitheater Somerset, WI
Aug 9
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Chicago, IL
Aug 10
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Alpine Valley Music Theatre East Troy, WI
Aug 15
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 16
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 17
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 29
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Sep 5
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Sep 6
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Lakeview Amphitheater
Lakeview Amphitheater Syracuse, NY
Sep 7
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 12
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Sep 13
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 14
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 19
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 20
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 26
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 27
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Sep 28
Hootie & The Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Hootie & The Blowfish on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Hootie & The Blowfish's Zumic artist page.

