Hot Chip Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Hot Chip added 2022 tour dates to their schedule along with information about a new album and song. The group plan to release their next album, titled Freakout/Release, on August 19. This week they shared a music video for the new song "Down."

The English electronic group are currently touring through America. The newly announced concerts are set in the UK and Europe in September and October. Hot Chip also have a number of festival appearances scheduled during the summer months, including Coachella this weekend.

When do Hot Chip 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

