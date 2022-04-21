View all results for 'alt'
Hot Chip Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Dancing their way through America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 21, 2022

This week, Hot Chip added 2022 tour dates to their schedule along with information about a new album and song. The group plan to release their next album, titled Freakout/Release, on August 19. This week they shared a music video for the new song "Down."

The English electronic group are currently touring through America. The newly announced concerts are set in the UK and Europe in September and October. Hot Chip also have a number of festival appearances scheduled during the summer months, including Coachella this weekend.

When do Hot Chip 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hot Chip Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Hot Chip All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 22
to
Apr 24
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 22
Hot Chip
Hot Chip at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Apr 24
Hot Chip and La Priest
Hot Chip and La Priest at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Apr 26
Hot Chip
Hot Chip at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Apr 27
Hot Chip and La Priest
Hot Chip and La Priest at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Apr 29
Hot Chip and La Priest
Hot Chip and La Priest at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Apr 30
Hot Chip and La Priest
Hot Chip and La Priest at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
May 2
Hot Chip and La Priest
Hot Chip and La Priest at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
May 3
Hot Chip and La Priest
Hot Chip and La Priest at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
May 5
Hot Chip and La Priest
Hot Chip and La Priest at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
May 7
Pulso GNP Festival
Pulso GNP Festival at Pulso GNP
Pulso GNP Santiago de Querétaro, Qro., Mexico
May 9
Hot Chip and La Priest
Hot Chip and La Priest at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
May 11
Hot Chip and Friedberg
Hot Chip and Friedberg at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
May 13
Hot Chip and La Priest
Hot Chip and La Priest at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
May 14
Hot Chip and La Priest
Hot Chip and La Priest at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
May 27
to
May 30
Spring Classic
Spring Classic at Hangliders Field
Hangliders Field Woolacombe , England, United Kingdom
Jun 3
Hot Chip and Pictish Trail
Hot Chip and Pictish Trail at Junction 1
Junction 1 Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Jun 5
Hot Chip
Hot Chip at Royal Hospital Kilmainham
Royal Hospital Kilmainham Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 14
Hot Chip and Kasai Allstars
Hot Chip and Kasai Allstars at Royal Festival Hall
Royal Festival Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Festival Cruïlla
Festival Cruïlla at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Super Bock Super Rock
Super Bock Super Rock at Meco Beach
Meco Beach Lisbon, Portugal
Aug 5
to
Aug 7
Wide Skies & Butterflies
Wide Skies & Butterflies at Raynham Estate
Raynham Estate East Raynham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Cala Mijas 2022
Cala Mijas 2022 at La Cala de Mijas
La Cala de Mijas Mijas, AN, Spain
Sep 21
Hot Chip
Hot Chip at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Sep 22
Hot Chip
Hot Chip at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Sep 23
Hot Chip
Hot Chip at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Sep 24
Hot Chip
Hot Chip at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Oct 1
Hot Chip
Hot Chip at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Oct 2
Hot Chip
Hot Chip at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Oct 3
Hot Chip
Hot Chip at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Oct 5
Hot Chip
Hot Chip at Tivoli de Helling
Tivoli de Helling Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Oct 8
Hot Chip
Hot Chip at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France

We recommend following Hot Chip on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Hot Chip's Zumic artist page.

