Hot Mulligan Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with Fall Out Boy
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 12, 2023

Emo rockers Hot Mulligan added 2024 tour dates, billed as Choose Your Fightour.

New concerts are planned in April at venues across North America. The opening acts for the new dates will be Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer.

Hot Mulligan are currently on a USA tour and will begin 2024 with shows in New Zealand and Australia. In mid-March, the band will join Fall Out Boy for a North American tour

When do Hot Mulligan 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Ticketmaster. Artist and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hot Mulligan Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 22
Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and Games We Play at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Hot Mulligan All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 14
Hot Mulligan, Heart Attack Man, Spanish Love Songs, and Ben Quad at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Dec 15
Hot Mulligan, Heart Attack Man, Spanish Love Songs, and Ben Quad at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Dec 16
Hot Mulligan, Heart Attack Man, Spanish Love Songs, and Ben Quad at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Dec 17
Hot Mulligan, Heart Attack Man, Spanish Love Songs, and Ben Quad at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Feb 23
Hot Mulligan at Neck of the Woods
Neck of the Woods Auckland, New Zealand
Feb 24
Hot Mulligan at The Loons Club
The Loons Club Lyttelton, Canterbury, New Zealand
Feb 25
Hot Mulligan at Valhalla
Valhalla Wellington, New Zealand
Feb 28
Hot Mulligan at The Croxton Bandroom
The Croxton Bandroom Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Mar 1
Hot Mulligan and Free Throw at Lynott's Lounge
Lynott's Lounge Northbridge, WA, Australia
Mar 2
Hot Mulligan and Free Throw at Uni Bar
Uni Bar Adelaide, SA, Australia
Mar 3
Hot Mulligan and Free Throw at Corner Hotel
Corner Hotel Richmond, VIC, Australia
Mar 6
Hot Mulligan and Free Throw at La La La's
La La La's Wollongong, NSW, Australia
Mar 7
Hot Mulligan and Free Throw at The Factory Theatre
The Factory Theatre Marrickville, NSW, Australia
Mar 8
Hot Mulligan and Free Throw at The Hamilton Station Hotel
The Hamilton Station Hotel Islington, NSW, Australia
Mar 9
Hot Mulligan and Free Throw at The Princess Theatre
The Princess Theatre Woolloongabba, QLD, Australia
Mar 19
Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and Games We Play at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Mar 20
Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and Games We Play at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Mar 22
Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and Games We Play at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Mar 23
Hot Mulligan and Sweet Pill at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Mar 24
Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and Games We Play at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Mar 26
Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and Games We Play at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 27
Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and CARR at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 29
Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and CARR at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Mar 30
Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and CARR at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Mar 31
Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and CARR at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Apr 2
Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and CARR at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Apr 3
Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and CARR at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Apr 5
Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and CARR at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Apr 6
Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, and CARR at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Apr 9
Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer at Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY
Apr 10
Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Apr 11
Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
Apr 12
The Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival at Atlantic City Convention Center
Atlantic City Convention Center Atlantic City, NJ
Apr 13
Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Apr 15
Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Glen Saint Mary, FL
Apr 16
Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Apr 18
Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Apr 19
Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Apr 20
Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer at Lowbrow Palace
Lowbrow Palace El Paso, TX
Apr 23
Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Apr 24
Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Apr 25
Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Apr 27
Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 29
Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Apr 30
Hot Mulligan, Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Jun 28
to
Jun 29
Vainstream Rockfest at Vainstream Rockfest
Vainstream Rockfest Münster, NRW, Germany
Jul 11
to
Jul 14
2000trees 2024 at Upcote Farm
Upcote Farm Withington, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Hot Mulligan on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Hot Mulligan's Zumic artist page.

