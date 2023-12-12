Hot Mulligan Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Emo rockers Hot Mulligan added 2024 tour dates, billed as Choose Your Fightour.
New concerts are planned in April at venues across North America. The opening acts for the new dates will be Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer.
Hot Mulligan are currently on a USA tour and will begin 2024 with shows in New Zealand and Australia. In mid-March, the band will join Fall Out Boy for a North American tour
When do Hot Mulligan 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Ticketmaster. Artist and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Mar 22
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Dec 14
The Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Dec 15
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Dec 16
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Dec 17
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Feb 23
Neck of the Woods
Auckland, New Zealand
Feb 24
The Loons Club
Lyttelton, Canterbury, New Zealand
Feb 25
Valhalla
Wellington, New Zealand
Feb 28
The Croxton Bandroom
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Mar 1
Lynott's Lounge
Northbridge, WA, Australia
Mar 2
Uni Bar
Adelaide, SA, Australia
Mar 3
Corner Hotel
Richmond, VIC, Australia
Mar 6
La La La's
Wollongong, NSW, Australia
Mar 7
The Factory Theatre
Marrickville, NSW, Australia
Mar 8
The Hamilton Station Hotel
Islington, NSW, Australia
Mar 9
The Princess Theatre
Woolloongabba, QLD, Australia
Mar 20
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Mar 22
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Mar 23
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg, PA
Mar 26
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 27
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 29
Schottenstein Center
Columbus, OH
Mar 31
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Apr 2
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
Apr 3
Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Des Moines, IA
Apr 5
CHI Health Center
Omaha, NE
Apr 6
Target Center
Minneapolis, MN
Apr 9
Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo, NY
Apr 10
College Street Music Hall
New Haven, CT
Apr 11
The Palladium
Worcester, MA
Apr 12
Atlantic City Convention Center
Atlantic City, NJ
Apr 15
Jannus Live
Glen Saint Mary, FL
Apr 18
The Factory in Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
Apr 19
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Apr 20
Lowbrow Palace
El Paso, TX
Apr 23
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Apr 25
The UC Theatre
Berkeley, CA
Apr 27
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 29
Boulder Theater
Boulder, CO
Apr 30
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Jun 28
to
Jun 29
Vainstream Rockfest
Münster, NRW, Germany
Jul 11
to
Jul 14
Upcote Farm
Withington, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow Hot Mulligan on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Hot Mulligan's Zumic artist page.