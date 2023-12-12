Hot Mulligan Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Emo rockers Hot Mulligan added 2024 tour dates, billed as Choose Your Fightour.

New concerts are planned in April at venues across North America. The opening acts for the new dates will be Free Throw, Just Friends, and Charmer.

Hot Mulligan are currently on a USA tour and will begin 2024 with shows in New Zealand and Australia. In mid-March, the band will join Fall Out Boy for a North American tour

When do Hot Mulligan 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Ticketmaster. Artist and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hot Mulligan All Tour Dates and Tickets

