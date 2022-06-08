View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Hot Tuna Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25+ shows for Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 8, 2022

This week, legendary duo Hot Tuna added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

New concerts billed as "Acoustic & Electric" are planned in Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey in November and December. Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady return to touring later this month. Additionally, Hot Tuna will open ten Little Feat shows in July and August.

When do Hot Tuna 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hot Tuna Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 2
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Dec 3
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Dec 5
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Dec 7
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Dec 9
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Dec 10
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Hot Tuna All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 15
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at Center For the Arts
Center For the Arts Jackson, WY
Jun 17
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at The Egyptian Theatre
The Egyptian Theatre Boise, ID
Jun 18
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at Tower Theater - OR
Tower Theater - OR Bend, OR
Jun 20
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at Soreng Theatre
Soreng Theatre Eugene, OR
Jun 21
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at Rogue Theatre
Rogue Theatre Grants Pass, OR
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Kate Wolf Music Festival
Kate Wolf Music Festival at Black Oak Ranch
Black Oak Ranch Laytonville, CA
Jun 23
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at Crystal Bay Club Casino
Crystal Bay Club Casino Crystal Bay, NV
Jul 9
Jorma Kaukonen and John Hurlbut
Jorma Kaukonen and John Hurlbut at Fur Peace Ranch
Fur Peace Ranch Pomeroy, OH
Jul 16
Willie Watson and Jorma Kaukonen
Willie Watson and Jorma Kaukonen at Fur Peace Ranch
Fur Peace Ranch Pomeroy, OH
Jul 23
Jontavious Willis and Jorma Kaukonen
Jontavious Willis and Jorma Kaukonen at Fur Peace Ranch
Fur Peace Ranch Pomeroy, OH
Jul 24
Larry McCray and Jorma Kaukonen
Larry McCray and Jorma Kaukonen at Fur Peace Ranch
Fur Peace Ranch Pomeroy, OH
Jul 29
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 1
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Aug 3
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Aug 4
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 6
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Aug 7
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Aug 9
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Aug 11
Hot Tuna and Justin Guip
Hot Tuna and Justin Guip at The Lobero
The Lobero Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 12
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
Aug 14
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Aug 15
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip
Little Feat, Hot Tuna, and Justin Guip at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 30
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at Hawaii Theatre
Hawaii Theatre Honolulu, HI
Oct 29
Chris Smither, Jorma Kaukonen, and Jack Casady
Chris Smither, Jorma Kaukonen, and Jack Casady at Fur Peace Ranch
Fur Peace Ranch Pomeroy, OH
Nov 5
Hot Tuna and Larry Campbell
Hot Tuna and Larry Campbell at Fur Peace Ranch
Fur Peace Ranch Pomeroy, OH
Nov 30
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at The Cabot
The Cabot Beverly, MA
Dec 2
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Dec 3
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Dec 5
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Dec 7
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Dec 9
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Dec 10
Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

We recommend following Hot Tuna on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Hot Tuna's Zumic artist page.

2
189
artists
Hot Tuna
genres
Americana Classic Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna
Dec
2
Hot Tuna
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Dec
3
Hot Tuna
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Dec
5
Hot Tuna
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Dec
7
Hot Tuna
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Dec
9
Hot Tuna
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Dec
10
Hot Tuna
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Hot Tuna Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
August 21, 2019
Hot Tuna Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Blues Rock Classic Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Hot Tuna Jack Casady Jorma Kaukonen
1
904
image for article Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'Wheels of Soul' 2017 Tour Dates with The Wood Brothers and Hot Tuna: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 24, 2017
Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'Wheels of Soul' 2017 Tour Dates with ...
Tickets Blues Blues Rock Country Rock Jamband Rock Derek Trucks Hot Tuna Susan Tedeschi Tedeschi Trucks Band The Wood Brothers Albuquerque, NM Atlanta, GA Charlotte, NC Cincinnati, OH Connecticut Gilford, NH Huber Heights, OH Indianapolis, IN Morrison, CO Raleigh, NC Rochester Hills, MI Rochester, NY Rogers, AR Saratoga Springs, NY Vermont Vienna, VA Virginia Beach, VA
1
1256
Back to top
seating chart