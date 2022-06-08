Hot Tuna Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, legendary duo Hot Tuna added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

New concerts billed as "Acoustic & Electric" are planned in Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey in November and December. Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady return to touring later this month. Additionally, Hot Tuna will open ten Little Feat shows in July and August.

When do Hot Tuna 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hot Tuna All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Hot Tuna on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

