Hot Tuna Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, legendary duo Hot Tuna added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. Billed as Going Fishing, new shows have been announced for September and October at North American venues.

The duo of Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady — known for their work as Hot Tuna as well as being key members of Jefferson Airplane — will also perform at this year's Great South Bay Music Festival in New York.

When do Hot Tuna 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin May 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

