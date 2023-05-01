View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Hot Tuna Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady touring this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 1, 2023

This week, legendary duo Hot Tuna added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. Billed as Going Fishing, new shows have been announced for September and October at North American venues.

The duo of Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady — known for their work as Hot Tuna as well as being key members of Jefferson Airplane — will also perform at this year's Great South Bay Music Festival in New York.

When do Hot Tuna 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin May 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hot Tuna Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 20
to
Jul 23
Great South Bay Music at Shorefront Park
Shorefront Park Patchogue, NY
Sep 23
Hot Tuna at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Hot Tuna All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 20
to
Jul 23
Great South Bay Music at Shorefront Park
Shorefront Park Patchogue, NY
Sep 15
Hot Tuna at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Sep 16
Hot Tuna at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts Burlington, VT
Sep 18
Hot Tuna at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
Sep 20
Hot Tuna at The Egg
The Egg Albany, NY
Sep 21
Hot Tuna at The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center
The Broadway Theater at Ulster Performing Arts Center Kingston, NY
Sep 23
Hot Tuna at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Sep 25
Hot Tuna at Portsmouth Music Hall
Portsmouth Music Hall Portsmouth, NH
Sep 27
Hot Tuna at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Sep 28
Hot Tuna at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Sep 30
Hot Tuna at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Oct 1
Hot Tuna at Mountain Stage
Mountain Stage Charleston, WV
Oct 4
Hot Tuna at Capitol Theatre Clearwater
Capitol Theatre Clearwater Clearwater, FL
Oct 5
Hot Tuna at Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Suwannee Roots Revival at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park Live Oak, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Hot Tuna on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Hot Tuna's Zumic artist page.

1
283
artists
Hot Tuna
genres
Acoustic Blues Americana Blues Classic Rock country blues Folk Blues
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Hot Tuna
Hot Tuna
Sep
23
Hot Tuna
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Hot Tuna Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 8, 2022
Hot Tuna Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Americana Classic Rock Hot Tuna
2
656
image for article Hot Tuna Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
August 21, 2019
Hot Tuna Add 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Blues Rock Classic Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Hot Tuna Jack Casady Jorma Kaukonen
1
1026
image for article Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'Wheels of Soul' 2017 Tour Dates with The Wood Brothers and Hot Tuna: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 24, 2017
Tedeschi Trucks Band Share 'Wheels of Soul' 2017 Tour Dates with ...
Tickets Blues Blues Rock Country Rock Jamband Rock Derek Trucks Hot Tuna Susan Tedeschi Tedeschi Trucks Band The Wood Brothers Albuquerque, NM Atlanta, GA Charlotte, NC Cincinnati, OH Connecticut Gilford, NH Huber Heights, OH Indianapolis, IN Morrison, CO Raleigh, NC Rochester Hills, MI Rochester, NY Rogers, AR Saratoga Springs, NY Vermont Vienna, VA Virginia Beach, VA
1
1378
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart