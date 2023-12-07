Hot Water Music Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, punk rockers Hot Water Music added 2024 tour dates to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

New concerts are planned in May and June at venues across North America. Joining the bill on select dates will be Quicksand, Off With Their Heads, Modern Life Is War, The Ergs, and / or Tim Barry. Hot Water Music also have UK tour dates in March and will tour through Europe starting in November.

Hot Water Music All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Hot Water Music 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

