Hot Water Music Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50+ concerts in UK, USA, Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 7, 2023

This week, punk rockers Hot Water Music added 2024 tour dates to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

New concerts are planned in May and June at venues across North America. Joining the bill on select dates will be Quicksand, Off With Their Heads, Modern Life Is War, The Ergs, and / or Tim Barry. Hot Water Music also have UK tour dates in March and will tour through Europe starting in November.

Hot Water Music Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 11
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, Screaming Females, Modern Life Is War, and The Ergs at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY

Hot Water Music All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 22
Hot Water Music, A Wilhelm Scream, and Catbite at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Mar 23
Hot Water Music, A Wilhelm Scream, and Catbite at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Hot Water Music, A Wilhelm Scream, and Catbite at Concorde 2
Concorde 2 Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Mar 26
Hot Water Music, A Wilhelm Scream, and Catbite at Rescue Rooms
Rescue Rooms Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Hot Water Music, A Wilhelm Scream, and Catbite at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Mar 28
Hot Water Music, A Wilhelm Scream, and Catbite at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Mar 29
Hot Water Music, A Wilhelm Scream, and Catbite at Slay Glasgow
Slay Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 29
to
Mar 30
Manchester punk festival at Manchester Punk Fest
Manchester Punk Fest Manchester , England, United Kingdom
May 3
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Off With Their Heads at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
May 4
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, Off With Their Heads at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
May 5
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Off With Their Heads at St. Andrew's Hall
St. Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI
May 7
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Off With Their Heads at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 8
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Off With Their Heads at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
May 9
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Off With Their Heads at Underground Arts
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
May 10
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Off With Their Heads at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
May 11
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, Screaming Females, Modern Life Is War, and The Ergs at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
May 12
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Off With Their Heads at Lovedraft's Brewing Co.
Lovedraft's Brewing Co. Mechanicsburg, PA
May 13
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Off With Their Heads at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
May 14
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Off With Their Heads at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
May 15
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Off With Their Heads at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
May 17
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Off With Their Heads at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
May 18
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Off With Their Heads at Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
May 19
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Off With Their Heads at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Jun 13
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Tim Barry at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Jun 14
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Tim Barry at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jun 15
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Tim Barry at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Jun 16
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Tim Barry at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Jun 17
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Tim Barry at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS
Jun 18
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Tim Barry at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Jun 20
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Tim Barry at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Jun 21
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Tim Barry at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Jun 22
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Tim Barry at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Jun 23
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Tim Barry at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Jun 24
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Tim Barry at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Jun 25
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Tim Barry at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Jun 27
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Tim Barry at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Jun 28
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Tim Barry at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Jun 29
Hot Water Music, Quicksand, and Tim Barry at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Nov 7
Hot Water Music at Skaters Palace
Skaters Palace Münster, NRW, Germany
Nov 8
Hot Water Music at Capitol
Capitol Hannover, NDS, Germany
Nov 9
Hot Water Music at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 10
Hot Water Music at Muziekcentrum Trix
Muziekcentrum Trix Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Nov 12
Hot Water Music at LKA Longhorn
LKA Longhorn Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Nov 13
Hot Water Music at Muffathalle
Muffathalle München, Germany
Nov 14
Hot Water Music at Simm City
Simm City Wien, Austria
Nov 15
Hot Water Music at Felsenkeller Leipzig
Felsenkeller Leipzig Leipzig, SN, Germany
Nov 16
Hot Water Music at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Nov 18
Hot Water Music at Debaser Hornstulls Strand
Debaser Hornstulls Strand Stockholm, Sweden
Nov 19
Hot Water Music at Musikens Hus
Musikens Hus Göteborg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Nov 20
Hot Water Music at Richter
Richter Søborg, Denmark
Nov 21
Hot Water Music at Große Freiheit 36
Große Freiheit 36 Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 22
Hot Water Music at Schlachthof
Schlachthof Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Nov 23
Hot Water Music at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
When do Hot Water Music 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Hot Water Music on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Hot Water Music's Zumic artist page.

