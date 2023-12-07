Hot Water Music Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, punk rockers Hot Water Music added 2024 tour dates to celebrate their 30th anniversary.
New concerts are planned in May and June at venues across North America. Joining the bill on select dates will be Quicksand, Off With Their Heads, Modern Life Is War, The Ergs, and / or Tim Barry. Hot Water Music also have UK tour dates in March and will tour through Europe starting in November.
May 11
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
Mar 22
SWX
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Mar 23
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Concorde 2
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Mar 26
Rescue Rooms
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Brudenell Social Club
West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Mar 28
Brudenell Social Club
West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Mar 29
Slay Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 29
to
Mar 30
Manchester Punk Fest
Manchester , England, United Kingdom
May 4
Newport Music Hall
Columbus, OH
May 5
St. Andrew's Hall
Detroit, MI
May 7
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 8
Town Ballroom
Buffalo, NY
May 9
Underground Arts
Philadelphia, PA
May 11
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
May 12
Lovedraft's Brewing Co.
Mechanicsburg, PA
May 13
Howard Theatre
Washington, DC
May 14
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
May 15
The Masquerade
Atlanta, GA
May 17
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
Dallas, TX
May 18
Paper Tiger
San Antonio, TX
Jun 13
Mercury Ballroom
Louisville, KY
Jun 14
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Jun 15
Concord Music Hall
Chicago, IL
Jun 16
Delmar Hall
St. Louis, MO
Jun 17
Liberty Hall
Lawrence, KS
Jun 20
The Nile Theater
Mesa, AZ
Jun 21
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Jun 22
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Jun 23
The Belasco Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 24
Great American Music Hall
San Francisco, CA
Jun 25
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Jun 27
Revolution Hall
Portland, OR
Jun 29
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Nov 7
Skaters Palace
Münster, NRW, Germany
Nov 8
Capitol
Hannover, NDS, Germany
Nov 9
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 10
Muziekcentrum Trix
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Nov 12
LKA Longhorn
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Nov 13
Muffathalle
München, Germany
Nov 15
Felsenkeller Leipzig
Leipzig, SN, Germany
Nov 16
Huxley's Neue Welt
Berlin, Germany
Nov 18
Debaser Hornstulls Strand
Stockholm, Sweden
Nov 19
Musikens Hus
Göteborg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Nov 21
Große Freiheit 36
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 22
Schlachthof
Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Nov 23
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
When do Hot Water Music 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Hot Water Music on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Hot Water Music's Zumic artist page.