Houndmouth Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Indiana band Houndmouth have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Two new concerts have been set at The Whirling Tiger in Kentucky on January 20 and 21. Houndmouth plan to ring in 2023 with two Colorado shows in Denver and Boulder. In March, the group will open for Greta Van Fleet's North American tour and also have a festival performance at Hinterland.

When do Houndmouth 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins December 21. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Houndmouth All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Houndmouth on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Houndmouth, check out their Zumic artist page.