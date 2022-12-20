View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Houndmouth Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows; opening for Greta Van Fleet
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 20, 2022

Indiana band Houndmouth have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Two new concerts have been set at The Whirling Tiger in Kentucky on January 20 and 21. Houndmouth plan to ring in 2023 with two Colorado shows in Denver and Boulder. In March, the group will open for Greta Van Fleet's North American tour and also have a festival performance at Hinterland.

When do Houndmouth 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins December 21. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Houndmouth All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 30
Houndmouth
Houndmouth at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Dec 31
Houndmouth
Houndmouth at Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
Jan 20
Houndmouth
Houndmouth at The Whirling Tiger
The Whirling Tiger Louisville, KY
Jan 21
Houndmouth
Houndmouth at The Whirling Tiger
The Whirling Tiger Louisville, KY
Mar 6
Greta Van Fleet, Houndmouth, and Robert Finley
Greta Van Fleet, Houndmouth, and Robert Finley at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Mar 8
Greta Van Fleet, Houndmouth, and Robert Finley
Greta Van Fleet, Houndmouth, and Robert Finley at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Mar 10
Greta Van Fleet, Houndmouth, and Robert Finley
Greta Van Fleet, Houndmouth, and Robert Finley at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Mar 12
Greta Van Fleet, Houndmouth, and Robert Finley
Greta Van Fleet, Houndmouth, and Robert Finley at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Mar 13
Greta Van Fleet, Houndmouth, and Robert Finley
Greta Van Fleet, Houndmouth, and Robert Finley at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Hinterland Music Festival
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA

We recommend following Houndmouth on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Houndmouth, check out their Zumic artist page.

2
170
artists
Houndmouth
genres
Alt Country Americana Folk Rock Indie Folk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Houndmouth
Houndmouth
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Say It" - Houndmouth [YouTube Official Music Video]
August 19, 2015
"Say It" - Houndmouth [YouTube Official Music Video]
Music Folk Rock Houndmouth Indiana Louisville, KY Official Music Video
1
1157
image for article Houndmouth KEXP Performance & Interview in Seattle on June 20, 2015 [YouTube Video]
July 9, 2015
Houndmouth KEXP Performance & Interview in Seattle on June 20, 20...
Music Alt Country Americana Folk Rock Indie Folk Houndmouth Indiana Interview (Video) Live Performance (Video) Louisville, KY Seattle, WA KEXP
1
1115
image for article Houndmouth Extend "Little Neon Limelight" 2015 Tour: Dates + Ticket Info
June 26, 2015
Houndmouth Extend "Little Neon Limelight" 2015 Tour: Dates + Tick...
Tickets Alt Country Americana Folk Rock Indie Folk Houndmouth
1
1071
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart