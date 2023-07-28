View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Houndmouth Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Headlining shows this summer and fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 28, 2023

Indiana band Houndmouth have added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as One Two Three Night, the newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues from late September into early December. Next month, the band returns to touring with headlining shows and a few festival performances.

When do Houndmouth 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Houndmouth All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 3
Houndmouth at Roof Garden Ballroom at Arnolds Park Amusement Park
Roof Garden Ballroom at Arnolds Park Amusement Park Arnolds Park, IA
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA
Aug 5
Houndmouth at The Big Top - St. Louis
The Big Top - St. Louis St. Louis, MO
Aug 6
Houndmouth at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Sep 7
Houndmouth at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Sep 9
to
Sep 10
Moon River Music Festival at Coolidge Park
Coolidge Park Chattanooga, TN
Sep 22
Houndmouth at The Burl
The Burl Lexington, KY
Sep 23
Houndmouth at The Burl
The Burl Lexington, KY
Oct 5
Houndmouth at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Oct 6
Houndmouth at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Oct 7
Houndmouth at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Oct 26
Houndmouth at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
Oct 27
Houndmouth at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
Oct 28
Houndmouth at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
Nov 2
Houndmouth at Toulouse Theatre
Toulouse Theatre New Orleans, LA
Nov 3
Houndmouth at Toulouse Theatre
Toulouse Theatre New Orleans, LA
Nov 4
Houndmouth at Toulouse Theatre
Toulouse Theatre New Orleans, LA
Nov 24
Houndmouth at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Nov 25
Houndmouth at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Nov 30
Houndmouth at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX
Dec 1
Houndmouth at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX
Dec 2
Houndmouth at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Houndmouth on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service

For more on Houndmouth, check out their Zumic artist page.

2
608
artists
Houndmouth
genres
Alt Country Americana Folk Rock Indie Folk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Houndmouth
Houndmouth
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Houndmouth Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
December 20, 2022
Houndmouth Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets Alt Country Americana Folk Rock Indie Folk Houndmouth
2
563
image for article "Say It" - Houndmouth [YouTube Official Music Video]
August 19, 2015
"Say It" - Houndmouth [YouTube Official Music Video]
Music Folk Rock Houndmouth Indiana Louisville, KY Official Music Video
1
1391
image for article Houndmouth KEXP Performance & Interview in Seattle on June 20, 2015 [YouTube Video]
July 9, 2015
Houndmouth KEXP Performance & Interview in Seattle on June 20, 20...
Music Alt Country Americana Folk Rock Indie Folk Houndmouth Indiana Interview (Video) Live Performance (Video) Louisville, KY Seattle, WA KEXP
1
1222
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart