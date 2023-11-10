Hozier Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

In conjunction with his new album, Unreal Unearth, Hozier added 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are set at large venues across North America from April into September with opening act Allison Russell on select dates. Later this month, Hozier sets out on a European tour and also has a number of festival performances on his schedule.

When do Hozier 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

