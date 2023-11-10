View all results for 'alt'
Hozier Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

60+ concerts and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 10, 2023

In conjunction with his new album, Unreal Unearth, Hozier added 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are set at large venues across North America from April into September with opening act Allison Russell on select dates. Later this month, Hozier sets out on a European tour and also has a number of festival performances on his schedule.

When do Hozier 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hozier Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 4
Hozier and Allison Russell at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jun 5
Hozier and Allison Russell at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Hozier All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 26
Hozier at Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe Arena)
Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe Arena) Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Nov 28
Hozier at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 29
Hozier at Zénith de Paris
Zénith de Paris Paris, France
Dec 2
Hozier at Velodrom
Velodrom Berlin, Germany
Dec 3
Hozier at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Dec 5
Hozier at Sporthalle Hamburg
Sporthalle Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Dec 6
Hozier at Sportovní Hala Fortuna
Sportovní Hala Fortuna Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Dec 8
Hozier at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Dec 10
Hozier at M&S Bank Arena
M&S Bank Arena Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Dec 11
Hozier at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 13
Hozier and The Last Dinner Party at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 15
Hozier at OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley) London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 17
Hozier at SSE Arena, Belfast
SSE Arena, Belfast Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Dec 19
Hozier at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Dec 20
Hozier at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Dec 22
Hozier at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Feb 23
to
Feb 24
Innings Festival Arizona 2024 at Tempe Beach Park
Tempe Beach Park Tempe, AZ
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
Lollapalooza - Argentina at Hipodromo de San Isidro
Hipodromo de San Isidro Buenos Aires, Capital, Argentina
Mar 15
to
Mar 17
Lollapalooza - Chile at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos
Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos Los Cerrillos, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 21
to
Mar 24
Estereo Picnic at Briceño 18 Campo de Golf
Briceño 18 Campo de Golf Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 22
to
Mar 24
Lollapalooza - Brasil at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
Apr 20
Hozier and Allison Russell at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Apr 20
to
Apr 27
High Water Festival at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park North Charleston, SC
Apr 23
Hozier and Allison Russell at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Apr 25
Hozier and Allison Russell at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove Southaven, MS
Apr 26
Hozier and Allison Russell at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Apr 28
Hozier and Allison Russell at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Apr 30
Hozier and Allison Russell at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
May 2
Hozier and Allison Russell at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
May 5
Hozier and Allison Russell at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
May 8
Hozier and Allison Russell at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
May 10
Hozier and Allison Russell at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
May 11
Hozier and Allison Russell at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
May 15
Hozier and Allison Russell at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
May 17
Hozier and Allison Russell at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
May 19
Hozier and Allison Russell at Broadview Stage at SPAC
Broadview Stage at SPAC Saratoga Springs, NY
May 21
Hozier and Allison Russell at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jun 4
Hozier and Allison Russell at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jun 5
Hozier and Allison Russell at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jul 5
Hozier, Brittany Howard, and Lord Huron at Marlay Park
Marlay Park Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jul 7
Hozier, Brittany Howard, and Lord Huron at Finsbury Park
Finsbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 9
to
Jul 12
Chepstow Summer Sessions 2024 at Chepstow Racecourse
Chepstow Racecourse Chepstow, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 10
Hozier, Brittany Howard, and Lord Huron at Glasgow Green
Glasgow Green Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 24
Hozier at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Jul 27
Hozier at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 29
Hozier at S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake) Burgettstown, PA
Aug 6
Hozier at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 7
Hozier at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Aug 9
Hozier at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Aug 10
Hozier at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Aug 13
Hozier at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 16
Hozier at Breese Stevens Field
Breese Stevens Field Madison, WI
Aug 17
Hozier at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Aug 27
Hozier at MetraPark Montana Pavilion
MetraPark Montana Pavilion Billings, MT
Aug 28
Hozier at Ford Wyoming Center
Ford Wyoming Center Casper, WY
Aug 30
Hozier at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 31
Hozier at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 3
Hozier at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Sep 4
Hozier at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 6
Hozier at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 7
Hozier at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 14
Hozier at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 17
Hozier at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Hozier on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out Hozier's Zumic artist page.

