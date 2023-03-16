Hozier Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Unreal Unearth. The LP does not have a scheduled release date at this time.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America with opening act Madison Cunningham. Later this month, Hozier will perform at a special star-studded concert in Nashville called Love Rising to benefit the Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, Out Memphis, and the Tennessee Pride Chamber in partnership with Looking Out Foundation. He also has a headlining June show in Ireland and a number of festival performances lined up.

When do Hozier 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hozier All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Hozier on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Hozier will release a new album on March 17 titled Eat Your Young. For concert tickets and more, check out Hozier's Zumic artist page.