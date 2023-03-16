View all results for 'alt'
Hozier Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Unreal Unearth' North American tour with Madison Cunningham
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 16, 2023

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Unreal Unearth. The LP does not have a scheduled release date at this time.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America with opening act Madison Cunningham. Later this month, Hozier will perform at a special star-studded concert in Nashville called Love Rising to benefit the Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, Out Memphis, and the Tennessee Pride Chamber in partnership with Looking Out Foundation. He also has a headlining June show in Ireland and a number of festival performances lined up.

When do Hozier 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. There are no presales happening at this time. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hozier Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Hozier All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 20
Love Rising
Love Rising at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
May 5
to
May 7
Shaky Knees Music Festival
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 12
to
May 14
Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend
Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend at Seascape Resort
Seascape Resort Miramar Beach, FL
Jun 30
Hozier
Hozier at Malahide Castle
Malahide Castle Malahide, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 9
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 9
to
Sep 10
Moon River Music Festival
Moon River Music Festival at Coolidge Park
Coolidge Park Chattanooga, TN
Sep 12
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Sep 14
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Sep 19
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 20
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Sep 22
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Sep 24
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Sep 26
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Sep 29
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Oct 3
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Oct 5
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Oct 11
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 13
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Oct 17
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Oct 20
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Oct 22
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 24
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Oct 25
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 27
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Oct 29
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Nov 1
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Nov 3
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 4
Hozier and Madison Cunningham
Hozier and Madison Cunningham at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Hozier on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Hozier will release a new album on March 17 titled Eat Your Young. For concert tickets and more, check out Hozier's Zumic artist page.

