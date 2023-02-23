View all results for 'alt'
Hunter Hayes Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Red Sky' tour across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 23, 2023

Hunter Hayes has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Red Sky. The LP is scheduled for release on April 21.

Twenty-two new concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in May and June. The last time the singer-songwriter toured extensively was in 2019.

When do Hunter Hayes 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is REDSKY. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hunter Hayes Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 22
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
May 24
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
May 26
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ

Hunter Hayes All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 3
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
May 4
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at South Coast Winery Resort & Spa
South Coast Winery Resort & Spa Temecula, CA
May 5
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
May 7
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at The Regent Theatre
The Regent Theatre Oshawa, ON, Canada
May 10
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
May 11
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
May 12
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 14
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 15
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
May 16
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
May 18
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at Sixth & I Synagogue
Sixth & I Synagogue Washington, DC
May 19
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
May 20
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
May 22
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
May 23
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at The Music Hall - NH
The Music Hall - NH Portsmouth, NH
May 24
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
May 26
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
May 27
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
May 30
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
May 31
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Jun 1
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Amsterdam Bar and Hall Saint Paul, MN
Jun 3
Hunter Hayes
Hunter Hayes at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO

We recommend following Hunter Hayes on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music videos for his new songs "Lonely Loves Me" and "Normal." For more, check out the Hunter Hayes Zumic artist page.

