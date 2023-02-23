Hunter Hayes Plots 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hunter Hayes has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Red Sky. The LP is scheduled for release on April 21.

Twenty-two new concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in May and June. The last time the singer-songwriter toured extensively was in 2019.

When do Hunter Hayes 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is REDSKY. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hunter Hayes All Tour Dates and Tickets

