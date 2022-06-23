I Prevail Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Michigan rock band I Prevail have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, True Power. The LP is scheduled for release on August 19.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-size North American venues from September into November. The opening acts on select dates will be Pierce The Veil, Fit For A King, Stand Atlantic, and / or Yours Truly.

I Prevail are currently on tour in Australia with Motionless In White and Windwaker. After a few summer festival performances, the band embarks upon a North American tour. In March, I Prevail team up with Wage War and DREAM STATE for a tour through Europe and the UK.

When do I Prevail 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is IPfans. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

I Prevail All Tour Dates and Tickets

