I Prevail Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in Australia, North America, Europe, UK
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 23, 2022

Michigan rock band I Prevail have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, True Power. The LP is scheduled for release on August 19.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-size North American venues from September into November. The opening acts on select dates will be Pierce The Veil, Fit For A King, Stand Atlantic, and / or Yours Truly.

I Prevail are currently on tour in Australia with Motionless In White and Windwaker. After a few summer festival performances, the band embarks upon a North American tour. In March, I Prevail team up with Wage War and DREAM STATE for a tour through Europe and the UK.

When do I Prevail 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is IPfans. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

I Prevail All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 25
I Prevail, Motionless In White, and Windwaker
I Prevail, Motionless In White, and Windwaker at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jun 26
I Prevail, Motionless In White, and Windwaker
I Prevail, Motionless In White, and Windwaker at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jun 28
I Prevail, Motionless In White, and Windwaker
I Prevail, Motionless In White, and Windwaker at Big Top Luna Park Sydney
Big Top Luna Park Sydney Milsons Point, NSW, Australia
Jun 30
I Prevail, Motionless In White, and Windwaker
I Prevail, Motionless In White, and Windwaker at Fortitude Music Hall
Fortitude Music Hall Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Jul 15
to
Jul 17
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 9
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 11
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at UPMC Events Center
UPMC Events Center Moon, PA
Sep 13
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Sep 14
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at Oshkosh Arena
Oshkosh Arena Oshkosh, WI
Sep 16
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at Myth Live
Myth Live Maplewood, MN
Sep 20
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 24
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Sep 25
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at The Pulse Power Stage on the White Oak Lawn
The Pulse Power Stage on the White Oak Lawn Houston, TX
Sep 27
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Glen Saint Mary, FL
Sep 28
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Sep 29
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Oct 1
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 2
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Oct 4
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 5
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 7
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Oct 8
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 9
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 22
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 24
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 26
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Oct 28
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 29
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 31
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Nov 1
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Nov 2
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 4
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Nov 6
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Nov 8
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Nov 9
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Nov 11
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Nov 12
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Nov 13
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Nov 15
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Nov 18
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 19
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Nov 22
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic
I Prevail, Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Stand Atlantic at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 7
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE at X-TRA
X-TRA Zürich, Switzerland
Mar 8
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE at Turbinenhalle
Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Germany
Mar 9
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE at Täubchenthal
Täubchenthal Leipzig, SN, Germany
Mar 11
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Mar 12
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 14
I Prevail and Trash Boat
I Prevail and Trash Boat at Trix
Trix Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 15
I Prevail and Trash Boat
I Prevail and Trash Boat at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Mar 17
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE at Portsmouth Guildhall
Portsmouth Guildhall Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom
Mar 18
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Mar 19
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Mar 21
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Mar 22
I Prevail and Trash Boat
I Prevail and Trash Boat at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 23
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE at O2 Academy Liverpool
O2 Academy Liverpool Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Mar 25
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Mar 27
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 28
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE at Rock City
Rescheduled
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Mar 29
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE
I Prevail, Wage War, and DREAM STATE at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom

We recommend following I Prevail on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out I Prevail's Zumic artist page.

