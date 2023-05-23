Ice Cube Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Hip-hop legend Ice Cube has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Three newly planned arena shows are set for July 29 in Boston, August 12 in Detroit, and August 17 in Washington, DC. The opening acts on select dates will be Cypress Hill, Jeezy, Rick Ross, DJ Quik, Suga Free, Millyz, and / or Twista. Ice Cube gets back on the road later this month with solo headlining concerts and opening act Too $hort.

When do Ice Cube 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 25. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ice Cube All Tour Dates and Tickets

Earlier this month, Banda MS shared a music video for "¿Cuáles Fronteras?" featuring Ice Cube. For more, check out Ice Cube's Zumic artist page.