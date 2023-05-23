View all results for 'alt'
Ice Cube Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Shows with Too $hort, Cypress Hill, Jeezy, Rick Ross
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 23, 2023

Hip-hop legend Ice Cube has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Three newly planned arena shows are set for July 29 in Boston, August 12 in Detroit, and August 17 in Washington, DC. The opening acts on select dates will be Cypress Hill, Jeezy, Rick Ross, DJ Quik, Suga Free, Millyz, and / or Twista. Ice Cube gets back on the road later this month with solo headlining concerts and opening act Too $hort.

When do Ice Cube 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 25. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ice Cube All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 27
Ice Cube and Too $hort at Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre
Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre Tucson, AZ
May 28
Ice Cube at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort
Rolling Hills Casino and Resort Corning, CA
Jun 9
Ice Cube at Northern Lights Casino
Northern Lights Casino Walker, MN
Jun 10
Ice Cube at Prairie Knights Casino
Prairie Knights Casino Cannon Ball, ND
Jul 7
Ice Cube at Revel Ovation Hall
Revel Ovation Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 13
to
Jul 15
Rock Fest at Cadott, WI
Cadott, WI Wisconsin, United States
Jul 14
Ice Cube at Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel Council Bluffs, IA
Jul 29
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Millyz, and Twista at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Aug 12
Ice Cube, DJ Quik, Suga Free, MillyZ, and Twista at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Aug 17
Ice Cube, Jeezy, Rick Ross, MillyZ, and Twista at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Aug 26
to
Aug 27
Evolution Festival at Forest Park
Forest Park St. Louis, MO
Nov 4
Ice Cube at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ice Cube on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, Banda MS shared a music video for "¿Cuáles Fronteras?" featuring Ice Cube. For more, check out Ice Cube's Zumic artist page.

