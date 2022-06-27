View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Triple dose of metal billed as 'Trinity Of Terror Part II'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 27, 2022

Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White have teamed up for a second leg of triple-headlining tour dates this year. Billed as Trinity Of Terror Part II, the hard rock bands have planned shows at North American venues in August and September. The opening acts on select dates will be Crown The Empire, In This Moment, and / or Cherry Bombs.

Previously, Ice Nine Kills announced they will open a handful of dates for Metallica in August and Slipknot beginning in September, in addition to festival performances. In March, 2023, Ice Nine Kills will tour through the UK. Aside from festival gigs, these new dates are the only shows Black Veil Brides have planned so far. Later this month, Motionless In White will support I Prevail on an Australian tour and Lamb of God on a North American tour.

When do Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, INK fan club, and Citi cardholders. Fan club Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Knotfest, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Motionless In White fan club presale password is MIW570. The Black Veil Brides fan club presale password is BVBARMY. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ice Nine Kills All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 11
Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, and Ice Nine Kills
Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, and Ice Nine Kills at Highmark Stadium
Highmark Stadium Orchard Park, NY
Aug 14
Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, and Ice Nine Kills
Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, and Ice Nine Kills at PNC Park
PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 30
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, In This Moment, and Cherry Bombs
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, In This Moment, and Cherry Bombs at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 2
to
Sep 4
Rocklahoma Music Festival
Rocklahoma Music Festival at Fever Music Festival Grounds
Fever Music Festival Grounds Pryor, OK
Sep 3
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire at Liberty First Credit Union Arena (formerly Ralston Arena)
Liberty First Credit Union Arena (formerly Ralston Arena) Ralston, NE
Sep 6
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
Sep 7
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 9
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Sep 11
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Sep 13
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Sep 14
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Sep 16
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Sep 17
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire at Family Arena
Family Arena Saint Charles, MO
Sep 18
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Crown The Empire at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 20
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Sep 21
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire at Great Southern Bank Arena
Great Southern Bank Arena Springfield, MO
Sep 24
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 27
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 28
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Oct 1
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Oct 2
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Oct 4
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Oct 6
to
Oct 9
Aftershock
Aftershock at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 7
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire
Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills, and Crown The Empire at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Oct 22
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Mar 5
Ice Nine Kills
Ice Nine Kills at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Mar 7
Ice Nine Kills
Ice Nine Kills at Glasgow Garage
Glasgow Garage Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 8
Ice Nine Kills
Ice Nine Kills at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Mar 9
Ice Nine Kills
Ice Nine Kills at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 10
Ice Nine Kills
Ice Nine Kills at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following the bands on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills, check out their Zumic artist pages.

2
521
artists
Black Veil Brides Ice Nine Kills Motionless In White
genres
Alt Metal Hard Rock Metal Metalcore
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Black Veil Brides
Black Veil Brides
image for artist Ice Nine Kills
Ice Nine Kills
image for artist Motionless In White
Motionless In White
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 8, 2021
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills Set 20...
Tickets Hard Rock Metal Metalcore Black Veil Brides Ice Nine Kills Motionless In White
2
1015
image for article Motionless in White & Beartooth Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 29, 2019
Motionless in White & Beartooth Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Pres...
Tickets Alt Metal Metal Nu Metal Beartooth Motionless In White
1
1595
image for article "Disguise" - Motionless In White [YouTube Music Video]
June 7, 2019
"Disguise"
Motionless In White (YouTube)
Music Metal Motionless In White Official Music Video
2
1055
Back to top
seating chart