Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White have teamed up for a second leg of triple-headlining tour dates this year. Billed as Trinity Of Terror Part II, the hard rock bands have planned shows at North American venues in August and September. The opening acts on select dates will be Crown The Empire, In This Moment, and / or Cherry Bombs.

Previously, Ice Nine Kills announced they will open a handful of dates for Metallica in August and Slipknot beginning in September, in addition to festival performances. In March, 2023, Ice Nine Kills will tour through the UK. Aside from festival gigs, these new dates are the only shows Black Veil Brides have planned so far. Later this month, Motionless In White will support I Prevail on an Australian tour and Lamb of God on a North American tour.

When do Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, INK fan club, and Citi cardholders. Fan club Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Knotfest, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Motionless In White fan club presale password is MIW570. The Black Veil Brides fan club presale password is BVBARMY. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ice Nine Kills All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following the bands on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills, check out their Zumic artist pages.