Ice Nine Kills Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Ice Nine Kills added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. The band now have nearly 80 concerts booked from May into September.
Billed as Fear The Premiere, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues in August and September. The opening acts on select dates will be August Burns Red, Mike's Dead, Veil of Maya, Set It Off, and / or The Plot In You.
In addition to the headlining tour, Ice Nine Kills are currently in Europe with headlining concerts and opening for Metallica. In late June, the band will open for Falling In Reverse's American tour, and they also have a couple of dates opening for Lamb of God.
When do Ice Nine Kills 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Blabbermouth, Knotfest, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Blabbermouth presale password is BBMPREMIERE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Ice Nine Kills Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 6
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Ice Nine Kills All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 19
Sala Mon Live
Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain
May 20
Sala Razzmatazz
Barcelona, Spain
May 21
Metronum
Toulouse, Occitanie, France
May 23
TonHalle München
München, BY, Germany
May 27
Live Music Hall
Köln, NRW, Germany
May 28
Volksparkstadion
Hamburg, Germany
May 29
Markthalle (MarX)
Hamburg, Germany
May 30
Huxley's Neue Welt
Berlin, Germany
Jun 1
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 4
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 6
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 7
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
Donington Park
Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
Rock City
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Batschkapp
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Graspop Metal Meeting
Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 18
Ullevi Stadium
Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Jun 26
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
Jun 27
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway
Richmond, VA
Jun 30
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Jul 2
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jul 3
Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena
Baltimore, MD
Jul 5
Petersen Events Center
Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 6
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Asheville, NC
Jul 8
Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Cedar Rapids, IA
Jul 9
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Jul 11
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Jul 12
Westfair Amphitheater
Council Bluffs, Iowa
Jul 13
to
Jul 15
Cadott, WI
Wisconsin, United States
Jul 14
to
Jul 15
Belknap Park
Grand Rapids, MI
Jul 17
Simmons Bank Arena
North Little Rock, AR
Jul 18
The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 21
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Jul 22
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Jul 24
Northern Quest Casino
Airway Heights, WA
Jul 26
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Nampa, ID
Jul 27
Mountain America Center
Idaho Falls, ID
Jul 29
Heart Health Park
Sacramento, CA
Jul 30
Redding Civic Auditorium
Redding, CA
Aug 6
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 9
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Aug 11
Rebel - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 13
Stade olympique
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 15
Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Louisville, KY
Aug 16
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Aug 18
Concrete Street Amphitheater
Corpus Christi, TX
Aug 20
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX
Aug 22
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
Aug 23
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Aug 27
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA
Aug 29
Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside, CA
Aug 30
Pepsi Amphitheater
Flagstaff, AZ
Sep 3
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
Sep 8
to
Sep 10
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston North Shore
Danvers, MA
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Nov 5
The Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO
May 25
X-TRA
Zürich, Switzerland
May 26
Olympiastadion Munich
München, BY, Germany
Jun 9
Olympic Stadium
Helsinki, Finland
Jun 16
Parken Stadium
København, Denmark
Jul 6
Progresja Music Zone
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 7
PGE Narodowy
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 14
Metropolitano Stadium
Madrid, Spain
Aug 4
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
Aug 11
Soldier Field Stadium
Chicago, IL
Aug 18
U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 25
Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton
CA, Alberta, Canada
Sep 22
Foro Sol
Mexico City, Mexico
Sep 29
Foro Sol
Mexico City, Mexico
For the most up-to-date information, follow Ice Nine Kills on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
