Ice Nine Kills Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Ice Nine Kills added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. The band now have nearly 80 concerts booked from May into September.

Billed as Fear The Premiere, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues in August and September. The opening acts on select dates will be August Burns Red, Mike's Dead, Veil of Maya, Set It Off, and / or The Plot In You.

In addition to the headlining tour, Ice Nine Kills are currently in Europe with headlining concerts and opening for Metallica. In late June, the band will open for Falling In Reverse's American tour, and they also have a couple of dates opening for Lamb of God.

When do Ice Nine Kills 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Blabbermouth, Knotfest, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Blabbermouth presale password is BBMPREMIERE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ice Nine Kills All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ice Nine Kills on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Ice Nine Kills Zumic artist page.