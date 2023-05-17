View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Ice Nine Kills Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, plus touring with Metallica, Falling In Reverse, Lamb of God
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 17, 2023

This week, Ice Nine Kills added 2023 tour dates to their schedule. The band now have nearly 80 concerts booked from May into September.

Billed as Fear The Premiere, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues in August and September. The opening acts on select dates will be August Burns Red, Mike's Dead, Veil of Maya, Set It Off, and / or The Plot In You.

In addition to the headlining tour, Ice Nine Kills are currently in Europe with headlining concerts and opening for Metallica. In late June, the band will open for Falling In Reverse's American tour, and they also have a couple of dates opening for Lamb of God.

When do Ice Nine Kills 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Blabbermouth, Knotfest, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Blabbermouth presale password is BBMPREMIERE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ice Nine Kills Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 6
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Ice Nine Kills All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 19
Ice Nine Kills and Skynd at Sala Mon Live
Sala Mon Live Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain
May 20
Ice Nine Kills and Skynd at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
May 21
Ice Nine Kills and Skynd at Metronum
Metronum Toulouse, Occitanie, France
May 23
Ice Nine Kills and Skynd at TonHalle München
TonHalle München München, BY, Germany
May 24
Ice Nine Kills and Skynd at SaSaZu
SaSaZu Prague, Czechia
May 25
Ice Nine Kills and Skynd at Simm City
Simm City Wien, Austria
May 27
Ice Nine Kills and Skynd at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
May 28
Metallica, Epica, and Ice Nine Kills at Volksparkstadion
Volksparkstadion Hamburg, Germany
May 29
Ice Nine Kills and Skynd at Markthalle (MarX)
Markthalle (MarX) Hamburg, Germany
May 30
Ice Nine Kills and Skynd at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Jun 1
Ice Nine Kills and Skynd at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
Ice Nine Kills and Skynd at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 4
Ice Nine Kills and Skynd at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 6
Ice Nine Kills and Skynd at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 7
Ice Nine Kills and Skynd at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
Download Festival at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
Ice Nine Kills and Skynd at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Ice Nine Kills and Skynd at Batschkapp
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 18
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at Ullevi Stadium
Ullevi Stadium Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Jun 26
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter To Prevail, and Catch Your Breath at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Jun 27
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter To Prevail, and Catch Your Breath at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway Richmond, VA
Jun 29
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter To Prevail, and Catch Your Breath at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Jun 30
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter To Prevail, and Crown The Empire at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jul 2
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter To Prevail, and Crown The Empire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 3
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter To Prevail, and Crown The Empire at Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena
Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena Baltimore, MD
Jul 5
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Crown The Empire at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 6
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Crown The Empire at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Jul 8
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Catch Your Breath at Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Alliant Energy PowerHouse Cedar Rapids, IA
Jul 9
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Catch Your Breath at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Jul 11
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Catch Your Breath at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 12
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Catch Your Breath at Westfair Amphitheater
Westfair Amphitheater Council Bluffs, Iowa
Jul 13
to
Jul 15
Rock Fest at Cadott, WI
Cadott, WI Wisconsin, United States
Jul 14
to
Jul 15
Upheaval Festival at Belknap Park
Belknap Park Grand Rapids, MI
Jul 17
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter To Prevail, and Crown The Empire at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Jul 18
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter To Prevail, and Crown The Empire at The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City
The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 21
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Our Last Night, and Catch Your Breath at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jul 22
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Spiritbox, and Catch Your Breath at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jul 24
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Spiritbox, and Catch Your Breath at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Jul 26
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Spiritbox, and Catch Your Breath at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jul 27
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Spiritbox, and Catch Your Breath at Mountain America Center
Mountain America Center Idaho Falls, ID
Jul 29
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Spiritbox, and Catch Your Breath at Heart Health Park
Heart Health Park Sacramento, CA
Jul 30
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Spiritbox, and Catch Your Breath at Redding Civic Auditorium
Redding Civic Auditorium Redding, CA
Aug 6
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 8
Ice Nine Kills, August Burns Red, and Veil of Maya at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Aug 9
Ice Nine Kills, August Burns Red, Veil of Maya, and Mikes Dead at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Aug 11
Ice Nine Kills, August Burns Red, Veil of Maya, and Mikes Dead at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 13
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at Stade olympique
Stade olympique Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 15
Ice Nine Kills, Set It Off, The Plot In You, and Mike's Dead at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Aug 16
Ice Nine Kills, Set It Off, The Plot In You, and Mike's Dead at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Aug 18
Lamb of God, Ice Nine Kills, and The Acacia Strain at Concrete Street Amphitheater
Concrete Street Amphitheater Corpus Christi, TX
Aug 20
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
Aug 22
Ice Nine Kills, Set It Off, The Plot In You, and Mike's Dead at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Aug 23
Ice Nine Kills, Set It Off, The Plot In You, and Mike's Dead at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Aug 27
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Aug 29
Ice Nine Kills, Set It Off, The Plot In You, and Mike's Dead at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Aug 30
Lamb of God, Ice Nine Kills, and The Acacia Strain at Pepsi Amphitheater
Pepsi Amphitheater Flagstaff, AZ
Sep 1
Ice Nine Kills, Set It Off, The Plot In You, and Mike's Dead at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Sep 3
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
Sep 8
to
Sep 10
Silver Scream Con at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston North Shore
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston North Shore Danvers, MA
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Spookala at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Nov 5
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at The Dome at America's Center
The Dome at America's Center St. Louis, MO
Nov 12
Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills at Ford Field
Ford Field Detroit, MI
For the most up-to-date information, follow Ice Nine Kills on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Ice Nine Kills Zumic artist page.

