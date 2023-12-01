Idles Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

British punk rock band Idles announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Love Is The Fing.
New concerts are planned from late February into early December at venues across Europe, North America, Mexico, and the UK. Over 50 shows are planned at this time.
The tour comes on the heels of Idles' next album, titled Tangk, set for release on February 16. Watch the music video for the new song, "Dancer."
When do Idles 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for album preorders begin December 5. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Idles All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 29
Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota
Porto, Portugal
Mar 1
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Mar 2
Sant Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Mar 5
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 7
Zénith de Paris
Paris, France
Mar 8
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Mar 9
Lotto Arena
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 12
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Mar 14
Halle 622
Zürich, Switzerland
Mar 15
Max-Schmeling-Halle
Berlin, Germany
Mar 16
Sporthalle
Hamburg, Germany
Mar 18
Annexet
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Mar 19
K.B Hallen
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Mar 21
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Mar 22
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
München, Germany
Mar 23
Jahrhunderthalle
Frankfurt am Main, NRW, Germany
May 3
PNE Forum
Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 4
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
May 7
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
May 10
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
May 11
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
May 13
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
May 18
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
May 21
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Austin, TX
May 22
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
May 23
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
Dallas, TX
Jun 10
Revolution Live
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jun 11
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Jun 13
Fillmore New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Jul 12
Cardiff Castle
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 13
The Piece Hall
Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Jul 20
Dreamland Margate
Margate, England, United Kingdom
Jul 21
The Wyldes
Bude, England, United Kingdom
Sep 14
Rabbit Rabbit
Asheville, NC
Sep 15
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Sep 18
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Sep 20
Coca-Cola Coliseum
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 21
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Oct 1
Guanamor Teatro Studio
Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Oct 2
Showcenter Complex
San Pedro Garza García, N.L., Mexico
Oct 4
Pepsi Center WTC
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Nov 17
The Telegraph Building
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Nov 19
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Nov 23
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 24
O2 City Hall Newcastle
Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Nov 25
Rock City
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Nov 29
Alexandra Palace
London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 1
Brighton Centre
The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Dec 3
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 6
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Dec 7
O2 Apollo
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow Idles on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Idles' Zumic artist page.