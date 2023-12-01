Idles Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo by Tom Ham

British punk rock band Idles announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Love Is The Fing.

New concerts are planned from late February into early December at venues across Europe, North America, Mexico, and the UK. Over 50 shows are planned at this time.

The tour comes on the heels of Idles' next album, titled Tangk, set for release on February 16. Watch the music video for the new song, "Dancer."

When do Idles 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for album preorders begin December 5. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Idles All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Idles on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Idles' Zumic artist page.