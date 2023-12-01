View all results for 'alt'
Idles Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 1, 2023
Photo by Tom Ham

British punk rock band Idles announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Love Is The Fing.

New concerts are planned from late February into early December at venues across Europe, North America, Mexico, and the UK. Over 50 shows are planned at this time.

The tour comes on the heels of Idles' next album, titled Tangk, set for release on February 16. Watch the music video for the new song, "Dancer."

When do Idles 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for album preorders begin December 5. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Idles All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 29
Idles at Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota
Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota Porto, Portugal
Mar 1
Idles at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Mar 2
Idles at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Mar 5
Idles at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 7
Idles at Zénith de Paris
Zénith de Paris Paris, France
Mar 8
Idles at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Mar 9
Idles at Lotto Arena
Lotto Arena Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 11
Idles at SaSaZu
SaSaZu Prague, Czechia
Mar 12
Idles at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Mar 14
Idles at Halle 622
Halle 622 Zürich, Switzerland
Mar 15
Idles at Max-Schmeling-Halle
Max-Schmeling-Halle Berlin, Germany
Mar 16
Idles at Sporthalle
Sporthalle Hamburg, Germany
Mar 18
Idles at Annexet
Annexet Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Mar 19
Idles at K.B Hallen
K.B Hallen Frederiksberg, Denmark
Mar 21
Idles at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Mar 22
Idles at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Mar 23
Idles at Jahrhunderthalle
Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt am Main, NRW, Germany
May 3
Idles at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 4
Idles at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
May 7
Idles at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
May 10
Idles at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
May 11
Idles at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
May 13
Idles at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
May 18
Idles at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
May 21
Idles at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
May 22
Idles at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
May 23
Idles at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Jun 10
Idles at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jun 11
Idles at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Jun 13
Idles at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Jul 12
Idles at Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 13
Idles at The Piece Hall
The Piece Hall Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Jul 20
Idles at Dreamland Margate
Dreamland Margate Margate, England, United Kingdom
Jul 21
Idles at The Wyldes
The Wyldes Bude, England, United Kingdom
Sep 14
Idles at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Sep 15
Idles at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Sep 18
Idles at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Sep 20
Idles at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 21
Idles at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Sep 24
Idles at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Oct 1
Idles at Guanamor Teatro Studio
Guanamor Teatro Studio Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Oct 2
Idles at Showcenter Complex
Showcenter Complex San Pedro Garza García, N.L., Mexico
Oct 4
Idles at Pepsi Center WTC
Pepsi Center WTC Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Nov 17
Idles at The Telegraph Building
The Telegraph Building Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Nov 19
Idles at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Nov 23
Idles at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 24
Idles at O2 City Hall Newcastle
O2 City Hall Newcastle Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Nov 25
Idles at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Nov 29
Idles at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 1
Idles at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Dec 3
Idles at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 6
Idles at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Dec 7
Idles at O2 Apollo
O2 Apollo Manchester, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Idles on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Idles' Zumic artist page.

