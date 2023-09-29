View all results for 'alt'
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Niall Horan, Jelly Roll, Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Usher, SZA, OneRepublic, Marshmello, & more
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 29, 2023

One of the great holiday traditions in pop music, Jingle Ball concert dates, artists, and venues have begun to be announced.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale arenas across North America in November and December. An all-star cast of artists will play sets at each show, with a varying lineup that includes the following artists:

Niall Horan, Jelly Roll, Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Usher, SZA, OneRepublic, Marshmello, Teddy Swims, Zara Larsson, Doechii, Paul Russell, Kaliii, Lawrence, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, LANY, Paul Russell, P1Harmony, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, G)I-DLE, Lil Durk, Pentatonix, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, NCT DREAM, Ice Spice, and Ludacris.

Keep in mind, every artist is not playing every show, check the lineup details through the individual links below.

When do iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales for Capitol One cardholders begin October 3. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Capitol One presale, use the first six digits of your card number as the promo code. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 26
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball: Niall Horan, Teddy Swims, Zara Larsson, Doechii, Paul Russell, Kaliii, and Lawrence at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Nov 28
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Dec 1
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball: Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Doechii, Flo Rida, (G)I-DLE, and P1Harmony at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Dec 4
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Dec 5
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Dec 8
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec 10
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball: SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, OneRepublic, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, NCT DREAM, and (G)I-DLE at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Dec 11
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Dec 12
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Dec 14
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Kaliii, and NCT DREAM at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Dec 16
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball: Marshmello, AJR, Flo Rida, Ludacris, LANY, David Kushner, Kaliii, and Paul Russell at Amerant Bank Arena
Amerant Bank Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL

We recommend following the artists on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

