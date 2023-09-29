iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

One of the great holiday traditions in pop music, Jingle Ball concert dates, artists, and venues have begun to be announced.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale arenas across North America in November and December. An all-star cast of artists will play sets at each show, with a varying lineup that includes the following artists:

Niall Horan, Jelly Roll, Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, Usher, SZA, OneRepublic, Marshmello, Teddy Swims, Zara Larsson, Doechii, Paul Russell, Kaliii, Lawrence, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, LANY, Paul Russell, P1Harmony, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, G)I-DLE, Lil Durk, Pentatonix, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, NCT DREAM, Ice Spice, and Ludacris.

Keep in mind, every artist is not playing every show, check the lineup details through the individual links below.

When do iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales for Capitol One cardholders begin October 3. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Capitol One presale, use the first six digits of your card number as the promo code. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following the artists on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.