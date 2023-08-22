View all results for 'alt'
Il Divo Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ shows around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 22, 2023
Photo credit: Natalie Schiller

Classical vocal group Il Divo added holiday 2023 tour dates.

Billed as A New Day Holiday, the new concerts are planned at North American venues in November and December. As shared in a press release, the group will play classic holiday and Christmas material "in addition to songs from their vast catalog." More dates will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available.

Il Divo return to touring in October with shows in the Middle East, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

When do Il Divo 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begin as early as August 25. Presales for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin August 24. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Il Divo Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Il Divo All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 6
Il Divo at Zorlu Center
Zorlu Center Zincirlikuyu, İstanbul, Turkey
Oct 7
Il Divo at Bilkent Odeon
Bilkent Odeon Ankara, Türkiye
Oct 9
Il Divo at Aşık Veysel Rekreasyon Alanı
Aşık Veysel Rekreasyon Alanı Bornova, İzmir, Türkiye
Oct 12
Il Divo at Auditori Forum CCIB
Auditori Forum CCIB Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 14
Il Divo at Auditorio Parque del Sur
Auditorio Parque del Sur Maspalomas, CN, Spain
Oct 19
Il Divo at Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota
Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota Porto, Portugal
Oct 21
Il Divo at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Oct 23
Il Divo at Alexela Kontserdimaja
Alexela Kontserdimaja Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Oct 24
Il Divo at Arēnā Rīga
Arēnā Rīga Riga, Latvia
Oct 26
Il Divo at Atlas Arena
Atlas Arena Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Oct 27
Il Divo at Siemens Arena
Siemens Arena Vilnius, Vilniaus apskr., Lithuania
Oct 28
Il Divo at Štark Arena
Štark Arena Beograd, Serbia
Oct 31
Il Divo at Aware Super Theatre
Aware Super Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Nov 2
Il Divo at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre South Brisbane, QLD, Australia
Nov 4
Il Divo at Plenary Theatre
Plenary Theatre South Wharf, VIC, Australia
Nov 6
Il Divo at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Nov 11
Il Divo at Jiexpo Kemayoram
Jiexpo Kemayoram North Jakarta City, East Pademangan , Indonesia
Nov 13
Il Divo at Tokyo International Forum
Tokyo International Forum Tōkyō-to, Japan
Nov 15
Il Divo at KITEC
KITEC Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Nov 17
Il Divo at Taipei Music Center
Taipei Music Center Nangang District, Taipei City, Taiwan
Nov 19
Il Divo at True Icon Hall
True Icon Hall Bangkok, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand
Nov 21
Il Divo at Universal Arts Center
Universal Arts Center Seoul, South Korea
Nov 22
Il Divo at Universal Arts Center
Universal Arts Center Seoul, South Korea
Nov 29
Il Divo at Ferguson Center for the Arts Concert Hall
Ferguson Center for the Arts Concert Hall Newport News, VA
Dec 1
Il Divo at Lowell Memorial Auditorium
Lowell Memorial Auditorium Lowell, MA
Dec 2
Il Divo at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Dec 3
Il Divo at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Dec 5
Il Divo at Bergen Performing Arts Center
Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ
Dec 6
Il Divo at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Dec 8
Il Divo at Foxwoods Resort Casino
Foxwoods Resort Casino Ledyard, CT
Dec 9
Il Divo at Revel Ovation Hall
Revel Ovation Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Dec 10
Il Divo at Heinz Hall
Heinz Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 12
Il Divo at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Dec 13
Il Divo at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL
Dec 15
Il Divo at Bass Concert Hall
Bass Concert Hall Austin, TX
Dec 16
Il Divo at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts San Antonio, TX
Dec 18
Il Divo at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Dec 19
Il Divo at Mahaffey Theater
Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL
Dec 20
Il Divo at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL
Dec 22
Il Divo at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Dec 23
Il Divo at Hayes Hall
Hayes Hall Naples, Florida

For the most up-to-date information, follow Il Divo on social media and sign up for the mailing list (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

In related news, the group also shared the news that baritone singer Steven LaBrie has officially joined the group. For more, check out Il Divo's Zumic artist page.

