Il Divo Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo credit: Natalie Schiller

Classical vocal group Il Divo added holiday 2023 tour dates.

Billed as A New Day Holiday, the new concerts are planned at North American venues in November and December. As shared in a press release, the group will play classic holiday and Christmas material "in addition to songs from their vast catalog." More dates will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available.

Il Divo return to touring in October with shows in the Middle East, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

When do Il Divo 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begin as early as August 25. Presales for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin August 24. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Il Divo All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Il Divo on social media and sign up for the mailing list (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

In related news, the group also shared the news that baritone singer Steven LaBrie has officially joined the group. For more, check out Il Divo's Zumic artist page.