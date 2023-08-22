Il Divo Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Classical vocal group Il Divo added holiday 2023 tour dates.
Billed as A New Day Holiday, the new concerts are planned at North American venues in November and December. As shared in a press release, the group will play classic holiday and Christmas material "in addition to songs from their vast catalog." More dates will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available.
Il Divo return to touring in October with shows in the Middle East, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
When do Il Divo 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begin as early as August 25. Presales for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin August 24. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Il Divo Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Dec 3
NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Westbury, NY
Dec 5
Bergen Performing Arts Center
Englewood, NJ
Dec 6
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Morristown, NJ
Il Divo All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 6
Zorlu Center
Zincirlikuyu, İstanbul, Turkey
Oct 7
Bilkent Odeon
Ankara, Türkiye
Oct 9
Aşık Veysel Rekreasyon Alanı
Bornova, İzmir, Türkiye
Oct 12
Auditori Forum CCIB
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 14
Auditorio Parque del Sur
Maspalomas, CN, Spain
Oct 19
Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota
Porto, Portugal
Oct 21
Altice Arena
Lisboa, Portugal
Oct 23
Alexela Kontserdimaja
Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Oct 26
Atlas Arena
Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Oct 27
Siemens Arena
Vilnius, Vilniaus apskr., Lithuania
Oct 28
Štark Arena
Beograd, Serbia
Oct 31
Aware Super Theatre
Sydney, NSW, Australia
Nov 2
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
South Brisbane, QLD, Australia
Nov 4
Plenary Theatre
South Wharf, VIC, Australia
Nov 6
Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Nov 11
Jiexpo Kemayoram
North Jakarta City, East Pademangan , Indonesia
Nov 13
Tokyo International Forum
Tōkyō-to, Japan
Nov 15
KITEC
Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Nov 17
Taipei Music Center
Nangang District, Taipei City, Taiwan
Nov 19
True Icon Hall
Bangkok, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand
Nov 21
Universal Arts Center
Seoul, South Korea
Nov 22
Universal Arts Center
Seoul, South Korea
Dec 8
Foxwoods Resort Casino
Ledyard, CT
Dec 9
Revel Ovation Hall
Atlantic City, NJ
Dec 10
Heinz Hall
Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 12
Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Dec 13
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery, AL
Dec 15
Bass Concert Hall
Austin, TX
Dec 16
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
San Antonio, TX
Dec 18
Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Dec 19
Mahaffey Theater
Saint Petersburg, FL
Dec 20
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Sarasota, FL
Dec 22
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Dec 23
Hayes Hall
Naples, Florida
For the most up-to-date information, follow Il Divo on social media and sign up for the mailing list (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
In related news, the group also shared the news that baritone singer Steven LaBrie has officially joined the group. For more, check out Il Divo's Zumic artist page.