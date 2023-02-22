Ill Niño Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

NJ metal band Ill Niño have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from May into June. The opening acts on select dates will be Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Sinshrift, Tulip, Redefind, Semper Acerbus, and / or Burden Of The Sky. For these shows, Ill Niño will perform their 2003 album Confession in full and more.

When do Ill Niño 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation and LN Mobile App. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ill Nino All Tour Dates and Tickets

