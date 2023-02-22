View all results for 'alt'
Ill Niño Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Celebrating 20 years of 'Confession' album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 22, 2023

NJ metal band Ill Niño have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from May into June. The opening acts on select dates will be Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Sinshrift, Tulip, Redefind, Semper Acerbus, and / or Burden Of The Sky. For these shows, Ill Niño will perform their 2003 album Confession in full and more.

When do Ill Niño 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation and LN Mobile App. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ill Nino All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 4
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Semper Acerbus
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Semper Acerbus at Hooligans Music Hall
Hooligans Music Hall Jacksonville, NC
May 5
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Semper Acerbus
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Semper Acerbus at Blue Fox Billiards Bar and Grill
Blue Fox Billiards Bar and Grill Winchester, VA
May 6
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Semper Acerbus
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Semper Acerbus at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
May 7
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Semper Acerbus
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Semper Acerbus at The L
The L Horseheads, NY
May 9
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Tulip
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Tulip at Lovedraft's Brewing Co.
Lovedraft's Brewing Co. Mechanicsburg, PA
May 10
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Tulip
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Tulip at The Crafthouse Stage & Grill
The Crafthouse Stage & Grill Pittsburgh, PA
May 11
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Tulip
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Tulip at The Winchester Music Tavern
The Winchester Music Tavern Lakewood, OH
May 12
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Tulip
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Tulip at The Machine Shop
The Machine Shop Flint, MI
May 13
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Tulip
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Tulip at The Eclectic Room
The Eclectic Room Angola, IN
May 14
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Tulip
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Redefind, and Tulip at The Forge
The Forge Joliet, IL
May 16
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Burden Of The Sky, and Redefind
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Burden Of The Sky, and Redefind at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
May 17
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Burden Of The Sky, and Redefind
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Burden Of The Sky, and Redefind at Apollo Theater
Apollo Theater New York, NY
May 18
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Burden Of The Sky, and Redefind
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Burden Of The Sky, and Redefind at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
May 19
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Burden Of The Sky, and Redefind
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Burden Of The Sky, and Redefind at Bigs Bar
Bigs Bar Sioux Falls, SD
May 20
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Burden Of The Sky, and Sinshrift
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Burden Of The Sky, and Sinshrift at Pub Station - Billings
Pub Station - Billings Billings, MT
May 21
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Burden Of The Sky, and Sinshrift
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Burden Of The Sky, and Sinshrift at The Newberry
The Newberry Great Falls, MT
May 23
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO
May 24
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift at Sunshine Studios
Sunshine Studios Colorado Springs, CO
May 25
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift at Mesa Theater & Club
Mesa Theater & Club Grand Junction, CO
May 26
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift at The Rebel Lounge
The Rebel Lounge Phoenix, AZ
May 27
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift at RockHouse Bar & Grill
RockHouse Bar & Grill El Paso, TX
May 30
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift at Jake's Backroom
Jake's Backroom Lubbock, TX
May 31
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift at House Of Rock - Corpus Christi
House Of Rock - Corpus Christi Corpus Christi, TX
Jun 1
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Jun 2
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift at The Rock Box
The Rock Box San Antonio, TX
Jun 3
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift at The Rail Club
The Rail Club Fort Worth, TX
Jun 4
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift
Ill Nino, Through Fire, Dropout Kings, Tulip, and Sinshrift at Country River Club
Country River Club Tyler, TX
Nov 3
to
Nov 5
Hell & Heaven Metal Fest
Hell & Heaven Metal Fest at Foro Pegaso
Foro Pegaso Toluca, Méx., Mexico

We suggest you follow Ill Niño on their social media and sign up for the email newsletter in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Ill Niño's Zumic artist page.

