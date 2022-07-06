Imagine Dragons Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Imagine Dragons added more tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Mercury, which was produced by Rick Rubin.

At the time of publication, Imagine Dragons now have 27 performances planned from July into February. The group previously announced concerts from July into September at arenas across North America, Canada and Europe. The opening acts for the American leg will be Macklemore and Kings Elliot. The newly planned shows are set at stadiums in South Africa next February.

When do Imagine Dragons 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins July 8. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Imagine Dragons All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Imagine Dragons on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

