Imagine Dragons Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Mercury World Tour' in North America, Europe, South Africa
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 6, 2022

This week, Imagine Dragons added more tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Mercury, which was produced by Rick Rubin.

At the time of publication, Imagine Dragons now have 27 performances planned from July into February. The group previously announced concerts from July into September at arenas across North America, Canada and Europe. The opening acts for the American leg will be Macklemore and Kings Elliot. The newly planned shows are set at stadiums in South Africa next February.

When do Imagine Dragons 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins July 8. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Imagine Dragons Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Imagine Dragons All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 6
to
Jul 10
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
NOS Alive Music Festival
NOS Alive Music Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 11
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at Monte Do Gozo
Monte Do Gozo Santiago de Compostela, GA, Spain
Jul 14
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at SparkassenPark MG
SparkassenPark MG Mönchengladbach, NRW, Germany
Jul 16
to
Jul 17
Lollapalooza Paris
Lollapalooza Paris at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Hippodrome de Longchamp Paris, Île-de-France, France
Aug 5
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at Eccles Theater
Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 7
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 9
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Aug 12
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 14
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 16
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 18
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 20
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 22
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 24
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 26
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 28
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 30
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Sep 1
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 3
Imagine Dragons and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons and Kings Elliot at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 5
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Dick's Sporting Goods Park Commerce City, CO
Sep 8
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Sep 10
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Sep 13
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 15
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot at Banc of California Stadium
Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Feb 1
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at DHL Stadium
DHL Stadium Cape Town, WC, South Africa
Feb 4
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at FNB Stadium
FNB Stadium Johannesburg, GP, South Africa

We recommend following Imagine Dragons on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Imagine Dragons' Zumic artist page.

artists
Imagine Dragons
genres
Alt Rock Indie Pop Pop Rock
image for artist Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons
Aug
18
Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
