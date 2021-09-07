View all results for 'alt'
Imagine Dragons Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Mercury' shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 7, 2021

Imagine Dragons have announced North American tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, Mercury - Act 1.

The newly planned concerts are set from February into March of 2022, making stops at large-scale arenas. According to a post on the group's social media, more dates will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available. Next month, Imagine Dragons will perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas alongside Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, and Snoop Dogg. Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

When do Imagine Dragons 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 10. Presales for VIP packages and American Express cardholders begin September 7. Fan club members, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Imagine Dragons Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 14
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY

Imagine Dragons All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 2
The Event: Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons, and more
The Event: Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons, and more at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Feb 6
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at FTX Arena
FTX Arena Miami, FL
Feb 8
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at Vystar Veterans Arena
Vystar Veterans Arena Jacksonville, FL
Feb 10
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Feb 12
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Feb 14
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Feb 16
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 19
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 21
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Feb 23
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Feb 25
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Feb 27
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Mar 2
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at ExtraMile Arena
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Mar 4
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 7
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Mar 9
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Mar 12
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at Staples Center
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Mar 14
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
NOS Alive Music Festival
NOS Alive Music Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal

We recommend following Imagine Dragons on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Imagine Dragons' Zumic artist page.

Imagine Dragons
genres
Alt Rock Indie Pop Pop Rock
Imagine Dragons
