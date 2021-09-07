Imagine Dragons Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Imagine Dragons have announced North American tour dates in conjunction with their newest album, Mercury - Act 1.

The newly planned concerts are set from February into March of 2022, making stops at large-scale arenas. According to a post on the group's social media, more dates will be announced soon, so check back here when that information becomes available. Next month, Imagine Dragons will perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas alongside Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, and Snoop Dogg. Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

When do Imagine Dragons 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 10. Presales for VIP packages and American Express cardholders begin September 7. Fan club members, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Imagine Dragons All Tour Dates and Tickets

