In Flames Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Metal rockers In Flames added 2023 USA tour dates to their schedule.

The new shows are planned for this November in Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico. The opening act for the new dates will be Havok. In November and December, In Flames will join Meshuggah and Whitechapel for a previously announced North America tour.

When do In Flames 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin September 20. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

In Flames All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow In Flames on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the In Flames Zumic artist page.