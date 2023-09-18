View all results for 'alt'
In Flames Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and with Meshuggah
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 18, 2023

Metal rockers In Flames added 2023 USA tour dates to their schedule.

The new shows are planned for this November in Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico. The opening act for the new dates will be Havok. In November and December, In Flames will join Meshuggah and Whitechapel for a previously announced North America tour.

When do In Flames 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin September 20. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

In Flames Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

In Flames All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 16
In Flames and Havok at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Nov 17
In Flames and Havok at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Nov 18
In Flames and Havok at Window Rock Sports Center
Window Rock Sports Center Window Rock, AZ
Nov 19
In Flames and Havok at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 21
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Nov 22
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Nov 24
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 25
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 27
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 28
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 30
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Dec 1
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Dec 2
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Dec 3
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 5
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Dec 6
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Dec 8
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Dec 9
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Dec 10
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Dec 12
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Dec 14
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Dec 15
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 16
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow In Flames on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the In Flames Zumic artist page.

