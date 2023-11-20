View all results for 'alt'
In Flames and Arch Enemy Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining tour across Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 20, 2023

In Flames and Arch Enemy announced 2024 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Rising From The North. The new concerts are scheduled from October into November at large-scale venues across Europe. Joining the bill on all the new dates will be Soilwork.

In Flames are currently on a North American tour with Meshuggah and Whitechapel. Starting in January, In Flames will travel through parts of Asia and Australia with Kreator. These are the only dates Arch Enemy have scheduled at this time.

When do In Flames and Arch Enemy 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 24. Presales for local venues / radio begin November 22. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

In Flames Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 8
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Dec 10
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ

In Flames All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 21
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Nov 22
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Nov 24
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 25
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 27
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 28
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 30
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Dec 1
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Dec 2
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Dec 3
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 5
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Dec 6
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Dec 8
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Dec 9
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Dec 10
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Dec 12
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Dec 14
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Dec 15
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 16
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Jan 30
In Flames and Kreator at Zepp Namba (Osaka)
Zepp Namba (Osaka) Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan
Feb 1
In Flames and Kreator at EX Theater Roppongi
EX Theater Roppongi Tokyo, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Feb 2
In Flames and Kreator at EX Theater Roppongi
EX Theater Roppongi Tokyo, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Feb 8
In Flames at Esplanade Annexe Studio
Esplanade Annexe Studio Singapore, Singapore
Feb 13
In Flames and Kreator at Hindley Street Music Hall
Hindley Street Music Hall Adelaide, SA, Australia
Feb 14
In Flames and Kreator at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Feb 15
In Flames and Kreator at UC Refectory
UC Refectory Bruce, ACT, Australia
Feb 17
In Flames and Kreator at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
Feb 18
In Flames and Kreator at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Oct 3
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 4
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 5
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 6
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 8
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 9
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Oct 11
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Sporthalle
Sporthalle Hamburg, Germany
Oct 12
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Oct 13
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Mainstage
Mainstage 's-Hertogenbosch, NB, Netherlands
Oct 15
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at The Hall Zürich
The Hall Zürich Dübendorf, Switzerland
Oct 16
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 18
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Oct 19
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Jahrhunderthalle
Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt am Main, NRW, Germany
Oct 20
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Oct 22
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Oct 23
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Barba Negra Music Club
Barba Negra Music Club Budapest, Hungary
Oct 25
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Mala sportovni hala
Mala sportovni hala Praha, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Oct 26
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Messe Dresden
Messe Dresden Dresden, SN, Germany
Oct 27
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Oct 29
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Oct 31
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Malmö Arena
Malmö Arena Malmö, Sweden
Nov 1
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Scandinavium
Scandinavium Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Nov 2
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Hovet - Stockholm
Hovet - Stockholm Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 3
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Nordichallen
Nordichallen Sundsvall, Västernorrlands län, Sweden
Nov 5
In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Soilwork at Helsinki Ice Hall
Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland

For the most up-to-date information, follow In Flames and Arch Enemy on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the In Flames and Arch Enemy Zumic artist pages.

Dec
10
Meshuggah, In Flames, and Whitechapel
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
