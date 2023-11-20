In Flames and Arch Enemy Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

In Flames and Arch Enemy announced 2024 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Rising From The North. The new concerts are scheduled from October into November at large-scale venues across Europe. Joining the bill on all the new dates will be Soilwork.

In Flames are currently on a North American tour with Meshuggah and Whitechapel. Starting in January, In Flames will travel through parts of Asia and Australia with Kreator. These are the only dates Arch Enemy have scheduled at this time.

When do In Flames and Arch Enemy 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 24. Presales for local venues / radio begin November 22. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

In Flames All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow In Flames and Arch Enemy on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the In Flames and Arch Enemy Zumic artist pages.