In Flames Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in North America, Europe, festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 18, 2022

Swedish metal band In Flames have added tour dates to their schedule, putting them on pace for over 100 concerts in 2022.

The newly planned events are set across the eastern USA in October. The opening acts on select dates will be Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, and / or Hammerhedd.

The North American tour begins in September, and includes a number of festival performances. In November, the band begins their European tour.

When do In Flames 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

In Flames Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

In Flames All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 6
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Sep 7
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep 8
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 10
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, and Orbit Culture at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 12
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended at Théâtre Capitole
Théâtre Capitole Québec, QC, Canada
Sep 13
In Flames, Vended, Fit For An Autopsy, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, Vended, Fit For An Autopsy, and Orbit Culture at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 14
In Flames, Vended, Orbit Culture, and Fit For An Autopsy
In Flames, Vended, Orbit Culture, and Fit For An Autopsy at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 15
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
Sep 16
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Sep 17
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended at Skyway Theater
Skyway Theater Minneapolis, MN
Sep 19
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended at The Crofoot
The Crofoot Pontiac, MI
Sep 20
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI
Sep 22
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Sep 23
to
Sep 25
Furnace Fest
Furnace Fest at Sloss Furnaces
Sloss Furnaces Birmingham, AL
Sep 23
Louder Than Life Festival - Friday
Louder Than Life Festival - Friday at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 27
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended at Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue
Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue Sauget, IL
Sep 28
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended at The Granada
The Granada Lawrence, KS
Sep 29
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended at The Cotillion
The Cotillion Wichita, KS
Sep 30
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended
In Flames, Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Oct 2
In Flames, Meshuggah, and Torche
In Flames, Meshuggah, and Torche at Fillmore Auditorium
Rescheduled
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 4
In Flames, Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
In Flames, Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Oct 6
In Flames, Torche, and Weight of the Tide
In Flames, Torche, and Weight of the Tide at Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno
Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno Reno, NV
Oct 8
In Flames, Meshuggah, and Torche
In Flames, Meshuggah, and Torche at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Oct 9
In Flames, Meshuggah, and Torche
In Flames, Meshuggah, and Torche at Hollywood Palladium
Rescheduled
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Oct 10
In Falmes, Meshuggah, and Torche
In Falmes, Meshuggah, and Torche at The Marquee
The Marquee Tempe, AZ
Oct 12
In Flames, Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche
In Flames, Meshuggah, Converge, and Torche at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Oct 13
In Flames, Meshuggah and Torche
In Flames, Meshuggah and Torche at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Oct 15
In Flames, Meshuggah, and Torche
In Flames, Meshuggah, and Torche at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Oct 16
In Flames, Meshuggah, and Torche
In Flames, Meshuggah, and Torche at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Oct 17
In Flames, Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, and Hammerhedd
In Flames, Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, and Hammerhedd at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 18
In Flames, Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, and Hammerhedd
In Flames, Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, and Hammerhedd at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 20
In Flames, Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, and Hammerhedd
In Flames, Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, and Hammerhedd at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Oct 21
In Flames, Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, and Hammerhedd
In Flames, Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, and Hammerhedd at Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Jergel's Rhythm Grille Warrendale, PA
Oct 22
In Flames, Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, and Hammerhedd
In Flames, Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, and Hammerhedd at Masonic Cleveland Auditorium
Masonic Cleveland Auditorium Cleveland, OH
Oct 23
In Flames, Born of Osiris, and Darkest Hour
In Flames, Born of Osiris, and Darkest Hour at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Oct 24
In Flames, Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, and Hammerhedd
In Flames, Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, and Hammerhedd at The Rapids Theatre
The Rapids Theatre Niagara Falls, NY
Oct 26
In Flames, Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, and Hammerhedd
In Flames, Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, and Hammerhedd at Wally's Pub
Wally's Pub Hampton, NH
Oct 27
In Flames, Born of Osiris, and Hammerhedd
In Flames, Born of Osiris, and Hammerhedd at The Chance Theater - NY
The Chance Theater - NY Poughkeepsie, NY
Oct 28
In Flames, Born of Osiris, and Hammerhedd
In Flames, Born of Osiris, and Hammerhedd at Reverb
Reverb Reading, PA
Nov 12
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at Helitehas
Helitehas Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Nov 13
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at Palladium Riga
Palladium Riga Rīga, Latvia
Nov 15
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at Międzynarodowe Centrum Kongresowe
Międzynarodowe Centrum Kongresowe Katowice, Śląskie, Poland
Nov 16
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, Orbit Culture at Mala sportovni hala
Mala sportovni hala Praha, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Nov 18
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at MHPArena
MHPArena Ludwigsburg, BW, Germany
Nov 20
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Nov 22
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at La Laiterie
La Laiterie Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
Nov 23
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Nov 28
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at Transbordeur de Lyon
Transbordeur de Lyon Villeurbanne, RA, France
Nov 30
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at Samsung Hall
Samsung Hall Dübendorf, Switzerland
Dec 3
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at Haus Auensee
Haus Auensee Leipzig, Germany
Dec 4
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Dec 6
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Dec 7
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Dec 8
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
Kulturzentrum Schlachthof Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Dec 9
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at Edel-optics.de Arena
Edel-optics.de Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Dec 10
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega København, Denmark
Dec 11
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Dec 14
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at Helsinki Ice Hall
Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland
Dec 16
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At The Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at Hovet
Hovet Stockholm, Sweden
Dec 17
In Flames, At the Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture
In Flames, At the Gates, Imminence, and Orbit Culture at Scandinavium - Göteborg
Scandinavium - Göteborg Göteborg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden

We recommend following In Flames on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the In Flames Zumic artist page.

In Flames
Alt Metal Death Metal Heavy metal
