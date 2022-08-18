In Flames Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Swedish metal band In Flames have added tour dates to their schedule, putting them on pace for over 100 concerts in 2022.

The newly planned events are set across the eastern USA in October. The opening acts on select dates will be Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, and / or Hammerhedd.

The North American tour begins in September, and includes a number of festival performances. In November, the band begins their European tour.

When do In Flames 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

In Flames All Tour Dates and Tickets

