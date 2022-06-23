View all results for 'alt'
In This Moment Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Blood' anniversary tour with Nothing More, Sleep Token, Cherry Bombs
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 23, 2022

This week, In This Moment shared details for 2022 tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album, Blood. Released in 2012, the 14-track LP features popular songs like "Whore," "Adrenalize," and the title track.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from August into October. The opening acts will be a rocking lineup featuring Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs. Aside from the new events, In This Moment also have a number of festival performances lined up for the year.

When do In This Moment 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

In This Moment All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 26
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at Old National Events Plaza
Old National Events Plaza Evansville, IN
Aug 27
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Aug 28
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at Horizon Events Center - IA
Horizon Events Center - IA Clive, IA
Aug 30
In This Moment, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, and Black Veil Brides
In This Moment, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, and Black Veil Brides at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 1
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at Lonestar Events Center Pavilion
Lonestar Events Center Pavilion Lubbock, TX
Sep 2
to
Sep 4
Rocklahoma Music Festival
Rocklahoma Music Festival at Fever Music Festival Grounds
Fever Music Festival Grounds Pryor, OK
Sep 2
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Sep 6
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 9
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Sep 10
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Sep 13
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 14
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 15
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Sep 17
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 18
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 20
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 21
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair
Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair Louisville, KY
Sep 24
WRIF Riff Fest 2022
WRIF Riff Fest 2022 at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Sep 25
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 27
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at Myth Live
Myth Live Maplewood, MN
Sep 28
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Sep 30
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at Centene Stadium
Centene Stadium Great Falls, MT
Oct 1
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at The Podium - Spokane
The Podium - Spokane Spokane, WA
Oct 3
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 4
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Oct 5
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Oct 7
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Oct 8
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at Bi Mart Amphitheater
Bi Mart Amphitheater Central Point, OR
Oct 11
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 12
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 14
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct 15
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 18
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
Oct 19
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Oct 21
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Oct 22
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs
In This Moment, Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI

We recommend following In This Moment on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out In This Moment's Zumic artist page.

