In This Moment Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, In This Moment shared details for 2022 tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album, Blood. Released in 2012, the 14-track LP features popular songs like "Whore," "Adrenalize," and the title track.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from August into October. The opening acts will be a rocking lineup featuring Nothing More, Sleep Token, and Cherry Bombs. Aside from the new events, In This Moment also have a number of festival performances lined up for the year.

When do In This Moment 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 24. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

In This Moment All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following In This Moment on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out In This Moment's Zumic artist page.