Incubus Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Openers: Sublime with Rome and The Aquadolls
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 16, 2022

Incubus have added 2022 tour dates, bringing their total performances scheduled this year to over 30.

The band returns to the road later this month for previously announced shows in South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Nevada. The newly announced concerts are set at large-scale North American venues from July into September. Joining the bill to help bring fun times will be Sublime with Rome and The Aquadolls on all the new dates.

When do Incubus 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SUMMER2K22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your groove on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Incubus Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Incubus All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 18
Incubus
Incubus at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Mar 19
to
Mar 20
Innings Festival - Florida
Innings Festival - Florida at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Mar 21
Incubus
Incubus at Graceland
Graceland Memphis, TN
Mar 22
Incubus
Incubus at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 25
Incubus
Incubus at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 26
Incubus
Incubus at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jul 24
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 26
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Jul 27
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Jul 29
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jul 30
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at The Meadow Event Park
The Meadow Event Park Doswell, VA
Jul 31
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 2
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 3
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 5
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Waterfront Music Pavilion
Waterfront Music Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 6
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 7
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Aug 9
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 10
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 12
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Aug 13
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 14
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 16
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 17
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 19
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 20
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Aug 22
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Aug 24
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 26
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 27
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 28
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 1
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 3
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls
Incubus, Sublime With Rome, and The Aquadolls at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair
Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair Louisville, KY

We recommend signing up for Incubus' free email newsletter and following them on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Incubus Zumic artist page.

Incubus
Alt Rock Reggae Reggae Rock Rock
Incubus
