Incubus Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Incubus added 2023 summer tour dates to their schedule.
Incubus return to touring in May with headlining shows, festival performances, and three dates with Coheed and Cambria. In June, Incubus travel to Europe for a handful of festival gigs. The newly planned North American concerts are set in July and August and one date in October. The opening acts on select shows will be Action Bronson, Badflower, and / or Paris Jackson.
When do Incubus 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales for Artist and Citi cardholder begin April 4. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Incubus Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 8
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Incubus All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 11
Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Highland, CA
May 12
Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Highland, CA
May 13
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
May 18
to
May 21
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL
May 23
Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Wilmington, NC
May 24
Township Auditorium
Columbia, SC
May 27
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 1
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Nürburgring
Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Nuremberg, DE
Germany, Europe
Jun 5
Stadtpark Open Air
Hamburg, Germany
Jun 7
Tauron Arena Krakow
Kraków, Poland
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
Park 360
Hradec Králové, Královéhradecký kraj, Czechia
Jun 9
SRC Salata
Zagreb, Croatia
Jun 13
X-TRA
Zürich, Switzerland
Jun 14
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Hellfest
Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 15
to
Jun 17
Mendizabala
Gasteiz, PV, Spain
Jun 20
013
Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Jun 21
Cirque Royal
Bruxelles, Belgium
Jun 23
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 24
Eden Project
Bodelva, England, United Kingdom
Jul 21
Cuthbert Amphitheater
Eugene, OR
Jul 22
Spokane Pavilion
Spokane, WA
Jul 23
KettleHouse Amphitheater
Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 25
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sioux Falls, SD
Jul 26
The Ledge Amphitheater
Waite Park, MN
Jul 28
TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK
Indianapolis, IN
Jul 29
McGrath Amphitheatre
Cedar Rapids, IA
Jul 30
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Aug 1
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 2
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 5
The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor
Windsor, ON, Canada
Aug 6
The Avalon Ballroom At Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort
Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
Aug 8
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 9
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Aug 11
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 12
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Grantville, PA
Aug 13
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Aug 15
UPMC Events Center
Moon, PA
Aug 16
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
Aug 18
Ozarks Amphitheater
Camdenton, MO
Aug 19
Azura Amphitheater
Bonner Springs, KS
Aug 20
The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 22
El Paso County Coliseum
El Paso, TX
Aug 23
Tucson Convention Center/Tucson Arena
Tucson, AZ
Aug 25
Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho, NM
Aug 26
Lonestar Events Center Amphitheater
Lubbock, TX
Aug 27
Weidner Field
Colorado Springs, CO
Aug 29
Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Grand Junction, CO
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
Oct 6
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Incubus on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Incubus Zumic artist page.